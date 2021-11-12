Kathyann Pellegrini said she selected her winning ticket because it was in bin 16, which is her father's birthdate

Mass. Woman Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize — and Plans to Use It to Help Those in Need This Winter

A Massachusetts woman recently won big — and she's giving back in an even bigger way!

Kathyann Pellegrini won a $2 million prize on Oct. 18 after playing the "$2,000,000 50X Cashword" instant ticket game as part of the Massachusetts State Lottery, according to a press release.

The Southwick resident purchased the lottery ticket at a local Foodmart, where she said she selected the winning ticket out of bin 16 because it was the same number as her father's birthdate.

After learning that she was the lucky winner, Pellegrini opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $1.3 million before taxes, according to the release.

She was given a check for $923,000 last month, with the rest expected to come at a later date. The Southwick Foodmart will also receive a $20,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket, per the lottery release.

While most people use their winnings to buy fancy items, contribute to their child's education fund, or pay off debt, Pellegrini said she was focused on helping others.

Per the release, the Southwick woman plans on using a portion of her winnings to purchase jackets, hats, gloves and mittens for those in need this winter.

It'll be an especially appreciated gesture this year, as experts with the United States Energy Information Administration predicted in an October 2021 outlook report that the winter will be "slightly colder" than last year in much of the United States.

Pellegrini's $2 million marks the largest prize that a Massachusetts resident has won since Aug. 10 when a man claimed a $4 million prize off the "100X The Cash" instant game, according to the lottery's site.