25-Year-Old Woman Dies While Snorkeling in the Florida Keys

A Massachusetts woman has died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, authorities tell PEOPLE.

Katherine Boukharov, 25, was pronounced dead at Fishermen's Hospital late Sunday after beachgoers spotted her face-down and motionless in the water at Bahia Honda State Park earlier that evening, according to Adam Linhardt, the director of media relations for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office tweeted that witnesses brought Boukharov to shore and performed CPR until rescue crews arrived. Boukharov was vacationing in the Florida Keys from Melrose, Massachusetts, according to the tweet.

Bahia Honda State Park Boukharov was snorkeling at Bahia Honda State Park | Credit: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty

Autopsy results are still pending but foul play is not suspected in the tourist's death, according to the sheriff's office.

Linhardt says snorkeling deaths are sadly a "common occurrence" on the tropical islands this time of year.

Two other people have died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys since April, the Miami Herald reported.

Robert Wayne Chambers, 49, was snorkeling with his family on Molasses Reef off Key Largo in May when he reportedly screamed for help before losing consciousness and passing out, according to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The tourist from Dandridge, Tennessee was later pronounced dead at Mariners Hospital.

In April, Aleksander Toverovsky, 82, died in a similar incident where he lost consciousness while snorkeling on Molasses Reef during a commercial dive boat charter outing with others, the Miami Herald reported.

The Florida man reportedly waved for help from the water and passed out while a crew member pulled him back to the boat, according to the Miami Herald. Someone on the boat performed CPR before medics arrived and took Toverovsky to nearby Mariners Hospital where he was pronounced dead.