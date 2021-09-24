Taunton Police Officers Michael Flynn and Michael Hughes also gave Bryan King Jr. two bike locks and some helpful tips to prevent theft

Mass. Police Officers Surprise Boy, 6, with New Bike After His Last 2 Were Stolen Weeks Apart

Two Massachusetts police officers surprised a 6-year-old boy with a new bike after his previous two were stolen.

According to a news release from the Taunton Police Department, Officers Michael Flynn and Michael Hughes were called to a local home on Wednesday morning, regarding a report about a bicycle that had been stolen outside of the residence.

When they arrived, police said the resident, Dawn King, told them the bike belonged to her 6-year-old son, Bryan King Jr., and had been stolen overnight.

Dawn explained that they had just purchased the bike as an early birthday present for Bryan two weeks earlier. She also noted it was the second time in just a few weeks that this had happened.

After leaving the King's residence, police said Flynn and Hughes decided they wanted to help Bryan.

So the two officers ended up purchasing a new blue and green Genesis 18" Glitch BMX bike for the boy — the same style as the one that had most recently been stolen, according to the release.

"I said to [Flynn], I was, like, 'I think I want to buy him a bike.' He's like, 'Let's split it," Hughes explained to Boston news station WHDH.

But that wasn't all they did.

The officers also purchased two bike locks and then surprised Bryan at his home on Wednesday afternoon with the special delivery.

"Officer Flynn contacted Dawn King to say that they had additional questions and wanted to meet them at their home," police wrote in the release, noting that once the officers arrived, they also gave the family "some preventative tips to help ensure that his bicycle does not get stolen again."

The following day, Bryan and his mother met with the two officers to thank them for their kind actions, according to the press release.

"It makes me happy," Bryan told WHDH after the generous surprise.

Added his mom to the outlet: "This just blew my day out of the water. I cried. It was heartfelt. It was truly heartfelt."

The sweet ordeal also led Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh to issue a statement, praising the officers once again for bringing joy to the little boy.