Mass. Police Officer Dies After Trying to Save Drowning 14-Year-Old Boy: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

A Massachusetts police officer died Friday while trying to save a 14-year-old boy who was drowning.

The officer, one of five who had jumped in the water, has been identified as 38-year-old Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, the Worcester police said in a press release. He and his fellow officers responded to a report of a person drowning around 1:35 p.m. Friday.

After they entered the water, "officers on scene were notified that one officer was missing," police said. Around 2:30 p.m. local time, they located Familia and transported him to the hospital. About hour later, the 14-year-old boy who was drowning was brought to shore and was also transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer later succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

Familia was a five-year veteran of Worcester Police Department and is survived by his wife Jennifer, son Jovan, daughter Jayla and his parents, police said.

"The Worcester Police Department has lost a brother, friend and a partner," police Chief Steven Sargent said during a press conference following the incident, according to WCVB.

"The City of Worcester has lost a hero," he continued. "We will remember and honor his selfless devotion to Worcester and his ultimate sacrifice to save someone he didn't know."

On Saturday morning, the city announced that all flags at municipal buildings and public spaces will be flown at half-staff until further notice in honor of Familia.

During the Friday press conference, City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said "our hearts are broken" over Familia's death.