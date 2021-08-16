"The thing he loved more than anything was being a dad," said one friend of James Ripley

Mass. Father and His 19-Year-Old Daughter Both Killed in Motorcycle Crash: 'The Biggest Loss'

A Massachusetts community has been left heartbroken after a father and his teenage daughter were killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday.

The incident unfolded just after 9:30 p.m. on Route 58 in Hanson, according to a tweet from the Hanson Police Department.

Officers who responded to the scene found two people lying in the roadway upon their arrival, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV reported. Hanson Police said they also spotted a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which they determined had left the road and struck a nearby pole.

The two victims were later identified by the Plymouth District Attorney's Office as James Ripley, 58, of Halifax, and his 19-year-old daughter Jenna, per WBZ-TV and Boston's independent television station WHDH.

Jenna — the passenger on the motorcycle, according to police — was pronounced dead at the scene, WBZ-TV and WHDH reported. James, whom police said was operating the motorcycle, died after being transported to Brockton Hospital, according to both outlets.

Jenna Ripley Jenna Ripley | Credit: Facebook

Following the tragic news, loved ones expressed their heartbreak

Jeffrey Keaney, James' childhood best friend and Jenna's godfather, told Fox affiliate WFXT, adding that his friend adored being a father.

"James was the most loyal, the most honest man. He would not tell a lie, just the best of us," he continued. "The most important thing, the thing he loved more than anything, was being a dad, and that's what makes this thing so horrible."

"Dad was his biggest deal. That's all he wanted out of life," Keaney added. "He's got another daughter at home."

In an attempt to get closure, some of James' friends went back to the crash scene on Sunday.

"We just needed to look at the actual place where it happened to try to find some understanding," Joel Clemons told the outlet. "He was just the greatest guy, and it's just the biggest loss for us."

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fatal crash.

The Plymouth District Attorney's Office told WBZ-TV that it appears no other vehicles were involved. WFXT also reported that James and Jenna were wearing helmets at the time of the incident, citing the D.A.'s Office.