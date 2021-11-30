Family of 4 Tests Positive for COVID, Father and 12-Year-Old Daughter Intubated in ICU: 'Really Scary'

In addition to battling COVID-19, mom Erica DeCelle is currently pregnant and due to welcome son Cameron in February

A Massachusetts community is rallying around a local family after all four members recently contracted COVID-19.

Mike and Erica DeCelle, as well as their daughters Kylie and Mikayla, all tested positive for the virus last week, according to a GoFundMe page set up on their behalf by family friend Ashley LeMay.

LeMay said Mike, 39, and Mikayla — who turned 12 on Sunday — "have gotten it the worst," while Kylie and Erica have experienced "tolerable" symptoms. Per Fox affiliate WFXT, Mike and Mikayla were not vaccinated, while Kylie, 14, and Erica were.

Recently, Mike and Mikayla's conditions took a serious turn, as both were admitted to the ICU and later intubated due to breathing issues, LeMay noted in a message on the online fundraiser.

Mike, who runs a one-man tow company, is now unable to provide for the family, while Erica is currently pregnant, according to LeMay, who set up the GoFundMe page to assist the Salem-based family with any financial hardships they may experience.

"The DeCelles are the type of people who go out of their way for others in need, they would give the shirt off their back to help others," she wrote. "Today they are on the other side of the fence, in need of your help."

Speaking to WFXT, Kylie said her family all initially experienced only "mild symptoms."

"We all tested positive.... and then like over the course of like two days, my dad and sister got really sick," the teen told the outlet. "It got to the point where they weren't eating or drinking or anything. So, they both had to go to the hospital."

According to the GoFundMe page, Mike — who had planned to get the vaccine before his son on the way arrived in February, per CBS affiliate WBZ-TV — was transported to Salem Hospital via ambulance "in the middle of the night due to breathing complications."

Once he arrived, doctors decided he needed to be transferred to the ICU at Mass General Hospital (MGH) "due to his oxygen levels being in the 70s," LeMay explained.

Mike was then transported to MGH, where he was put on a high-pressure oxygen machine at 80 percent, according to LeMay.

"After 2 days of no improvement or stability, doctors made the tough decision to sedate and intubate Mike [on Friday]," she wrote.

Then, "as if things weren't bad enough," Mikayla was transported to Salem Hospital on Thanksgiving "with breaking issues," LeMay wrote on the GoFundMe. Afterwards, she was transferred to the pediatric ICU at MGH, where she was also put on a high-pressure oxygen machine.

In an update on Monday, LeMay revealed that Mikayla had also been having coughing fits so doctors had her intubated, as well.

According to WBZ-TV, Mikayla was already scheduled to receive her vaccine when she fell ill.

"It's really scary," Kylie told WFXT, noting that she has been quarantining with her aunt and her aunt's fiancé, who also tested positive for the virus. "The only person I have from my household is my dog. And it's just really hard."

"I'm really worried for my dad and my sister, but I'm also really worried for my mom right now and I really miss her," Kylie added in an interview with WBZ-TV.

LeMay also noted that because Erica is pregnant, "she is enduring a lot of extra stress on herself with her husband and child in the ICU. Her anxiety is getting the best of her and terrified she is going to lose the love of her life to this."

Due to the circumstances, Erica's baby shower, which was planned for Dec. 5, has been canceled, according to the GoFundMe page.

"Without them here, everything is so quiet. As much as my sister annoyed me, I really do miss them a lot," Kylie told WBZ-TV. "But they're both really strong, and I feel like they'll make it out of this."

The teen is also urging people to get the COVID vaccine so that their families don't experience a similar situation.

"Please get vaccinated, because anyone can get COVID," she told WFXT. "It's not something out of the ordinary. And this can happen to anyone. It's really tragic."

Those interested in donating to the DeCelle family's GoFundMe page can do so here.