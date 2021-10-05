"It's just crazy to think that the tiniest decision, the tiniest action, changed literally our entire lives," Rachel Chazanovitz says of meeting her now-husband Mark DeSantis

Mass. Couple Who Met During UberPool Ride Get Married 4 Years Later: 'It Was Meant to Be'

Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis both did not want to stay out late in South Boston on Oct. 28, 2017, the Saturday before Halloween.

"I'm such a homebody. I'm the type that Irish goodbyes and leaves at 10 o'clock," Chazanovitz, 31, tells PEOPLE. "But that night, after going to a bar with friends, I was dragged out to this party with a college friend, which I was not thrilled about."

"I went out during the day to go watch a soccer game with a friend," recalls DeSantis, 33. "Around 2 or 3, I was ready to go home. But then we ended up staying out... And I just remember saying, 'Alright, time for me to go home. Been out all day.' "

But the universe put the two strangers exactly where they needed to be in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, when both opted to take UberPool home due to the surge pricing in the area.

"I used UberPool a lot because there was a solid chance you wouldn't even pick anyone up," explains Chazanovitz, an avid Halloween fan who was dressed as a dalmatian at the time. "So when he was already in the car, I was like, 'Aw, come on... it's going to take so long to get home.' "

"I thought the same thing too," notes DeSantis, who was not wearing a costume that night. "I was so upset when we had to pick her up.'"

Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis | Credit: Aprilk photography/April Obey

Despite their initial disappointment, the two struck up a conversation over DeSantis' lack of costume. They quickly hit it off.

By the end of their 10-minute ride, DeSantis had offered to walk Chazanovitz home — unknowingly just 50 feet away from his own apartment — and the pair exchanged numbers.

Two days later, DeSantis and Chazanovitz went on their first date, and the rest is history.

After getting engaged in May 2020, the couple tied the knot this past Saturday in Boston, nearly four years after their serendipitous Uber ride.

"I think everyone is in the right place at the right time," Chazanovitz says. "If I had waited 10 more minutes to go home or if he had gone home early, we literally never would've met. It's just crazy to think that the tiniest decision, the tiniest action, changed literally our entire lives."

"I'm not even a big spiritual person, but I will say in this situation, it was meant to be," she adds.

Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis | Credit: Aprilk photography/April Obey

Chazanovitz, an executive assistant at a tech company, and DeSantis, a technology and data manager at a pharmaceutical company, say they had both been single for a while before they met.

However, it became clear to them rather quickly, through ironic details and interactions, that their relationship was meant to be.

For DeSantis, it was the fact that their Uber driver's name was Iris, which also happened to be the name of his late grandmother, who always would ask him if he had a girlfriend.

"My grandmother came from Italy to the U.S. and did not speak a word of English... All she knew was the word 'girlfriend' in English, but I was always like, 'No, I don't have a girlfriend, I don't know what to tell you,' " DeSantis recalls. "I just thought it was the weirdest thing [that our driver's name was Iris]. I feel like my grandmother was looking down on me."

Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis Rachel Chazanovitz's costume on the night she met Mark DeSantis | Credit: courtesy Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis

Chazanovitz, who jokes how she's given DeSantis "so much crap over the years" because he wasn't wearing a costume on the night they met, also recalled a strange moment during their first date.

"We went to a restaurant and we were waiting for a spot at the bar," she recalls. "These two middle-aged women were like, 'Oh, are you two married?' and we're like, 'No, we're just here for some drinks.' It was so awkward."

"They said a few more things like, 'Oh my God, you guys are perfect together,' " she adds. "And we met, literally two days before."

Eventually, the two could not ignore the signs or feelings and became exclusive. In May 2019, they officially moved in together. A year later, they got engaged in Chazanovitz's childhood home backyard.

Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis Mark DeSantis proposing to Rachel Chazanovitz | Credit: courtesy Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis

"It was just very easy with him," says Chazanovitz. "I certainly was very stuck in my ways of being independent but it just worked... we never fight, we're just very compatible."

"It was easy," adds DeSantis. "And we're both the gym rats, we work out together all the time. We both like to travel a lot, and we love eating — that's our love language."

Because Boston was where they met and lived, the pair decided to tie the knot at a restaurant in the city. A high school friend of Chazanovitz's later came up with the wedding hashtag #FromUberRideToGroomAndBride to document their festivities, which were vaccinated-only events.

"[My friend] nailed it perfectly. There is no one with a hashtag like this," Chazanovitz says. "And the wedding was better than we could have ever dreamed."

Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis on their wedding day | Credit: Aprilk photography/April Obey

Now happily married, the couple has jetted off to Hawaii for their honeymoon, where they expect to snorkel, scuba, get massages and enjoy a scenic helicopter ride.

"We're just so excited to do all of it," DeSantis says.

As they look back on the night they met, Chazanovitz says they couldn't be happier that everything fell into place and one reluctant decision to take UberPool led her to her soulmate.

"The universe made it happen somehow," she says. "I feel like everything was supposed to be how it was and it worked out... I wouldn't do anything differently."

As for DeSantis, there's just one thing he maybe would've done differently.