Massachusetts Community 'Saddened and Sickened' by Plymouth Rock Graffiti Vandalism

Earlier this week, Plymouth Rock, a landmark with 400 years of historical significance, was targeted by vandals.

On Monday morning, local authorities in Plymouth, Massachusetts, were notified of graffiti plastered on several monuments, including Plymouth Rock, which is considered the landing site of the Mayflower and the Pilgrims at Plymouth Harbor shores in 1620.

Red spray paint was used to deface the landmarks, a stunt that fell on Presidents Day and the 400-year anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival.

Vulgar phrases, as well as terms “508” and “MOF,” were painted on the boulder, and on the nearby Pilgrim Maiden statue and National Monument to the Forefathers.

Town manager Melissa Arrighi wrote on Twitter that she is both “saddened and sickened” by the vandalism, later updating concerned citizens that cleanup efforts proved “remarkable” in removing most of the paint.

Image zoom Plymouth Rock vandalized

Image zoom

We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town. This is just one of our historic monuments that was hit. We will begin clean up as soon as possible and the police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/kQeTxO7sor — Melissa Arrighi (@MelissaArrighi) February 17, 2020

Local tourism board See Plymouth released a statement to WBZ condemning the acts as “unsettling.”

“Seeing this type of disrespect for the historic reminders of the Mayflower story is both sad and unsettling,” Lea Filson, executive director of See Plymouth, said in the statement. “The outpouring of concern and anger over the incident has been a positive ending to a thoughtless gesture.”

I am pleased to report that cleanup efforts on the vandalism have been remarkable. Thank you so much to the Public Works crews, superintendent Nick Faiella, assistant DPW director Denny Wood, and volunteer Jake Mowles. pic.twitter.com/HE5m5L6RMn — Melissa Arrighi (@MelissaArrighi) February 17, 2020

Jake Mowles, one local resident who volunteered to help clean the defaced monuments, told the Boston Globe that he was disappointed the vandalism came just after the community took measures to prepare for upcoming 400th anniversary festivities, which begin in April.

“The town spent a lot of money beautifying the area for the anniversary,” he told the newspaper. “So we decided to volunteer our time to clean it up. I own the company so it won’t cost much out of pocket, and we love our town.”

According to USA Today, local police scanned surveillance footage and searched the premises for empty spray paint cans amid the ongoing investigation, and a clear motive has not been determined.