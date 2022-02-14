'Selfless' Dad-to-Be Killed in Crash Weeks Before Pregnant Wife's Due Date

"After ten loving years together, Ali and Jim were so excited to welcome their first baby girl," a family member wrote in a tribute

With just weeks to go before he was set to become a father, a Massachusetts man was tragically killed in a car accident.

Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike shortly after 9 a.m. on Feb. 5, police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

While an investigation into the crash remains ongoing, police said that a pickup truck driven by James Lucas, 35, veered off the road before crashing into the back of a tractor trailer parked in a breakdown lane. Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene while the operator of the other vehicle was not injured, officials said.

Lucas was remembered by family as "being a shining light to all who knew him" — especially his "beloved wife, Ali."

"Jim and Ali first met back in 2011 and immediately fell in love. After ten loving years together, Ali and Jim were so excited to welcome their first baby girl later this month," Ali's sister-in-law Sarah Torrice wrote in a tribute shared on a GoFundMe page.

"We want to help support Ali and Baby Ruby through this challenging journey ahead," she added.

Throughout his life, Lucas "touched the lives of so many people."

"He made our community a better place and was always the first to offer help when needed," Torrice wrote on the fundraising page.

Lucas also managed his family's auto repair shop — a third-generation business, according to his obituary.

"He had an incredible sense of humor and loved making people laugh," the obituary stated. "He will be missed dearly by family, many close friends, and devoted customers."

In an emotional tribute shared by one of his sisters, Kristen Karabelas wrote that her brother "would have been an amazing father."

"I have been going through pictures the last few days and it's hard to find one of Jim from the last 10 years that doesn't have Ali right by his side. They were always a team," she wrote. "They're also two of the kindest and most selfless people I've ever known."

"I know he would have done anything and everything to provide for and take care of his family. The thought that he is now not going to be able to do that breaks my heart," she added.

Lucas' family say they created the GoFundMe as a way "to honor Jim's life by showing Ali and Baby Ruby the same care he was given to us all."

And as of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised $92,000.

"He would be overcome with gratitude to see the outpouring of love and support for his wife and beautiful daughter," Torrice wrote. "We sincerely appreciate any amount you are willing to donate as Ali prepares to welcome Baby Ruby into the world."