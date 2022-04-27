Erik and Athina Tenczar claimed more than 600 golf balls landed on their property — leaving dents in walls and shattering windows — over the span of four years

Mass. Couple Awarded Nearly $5 Million from Country Club After More Than 600 Golf Balls Hit Home

A Massachusetts couple successfully sued a nearby country club after they say their property was hit by hundreds of golf balls over a four-year period.

Erik and Athina Tenczar moved into their $750,000 home in Indian Pond Estates in 2017. Since then, they claim more than 600 golf balls from nearby Indian Pond Country Club have battered their home, leaving dented walls and broken windows in their wake, they told the Boston Globe.

"When it hits, it sounds like a gunshot," 36-year-old Athina told the Globe. "It's very scary."

The couple, who are parents to three young daughters, said they stopped fixing their shattered windows long ago, opting to cover them with thick plastic instead.

"We're always on edge," 43-year-old Erik said. "It's been emotionally taxing on us."

The couple ultimately decided to sue the club over the barrage of golf balls, and in December, a Plymouth County Superior Court jury awarded Erik and Athina $4.93 million, NBC News reported.

erik and Athina Tenczar Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/getty

Citing court records, the outlet said jurors found the club at fault for not protecting the home from the errant balls.

Representatives of the couple and Indian Pond County Club did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday.

The club is launching an appeal, arguing that the nearly $5 million awarded to the couple is excessive.

"I'm extremely confident that the injunction will be struck down," Indian Pond's lawyer, John Flemming, told the Globe of the ruling. "In my opinion, as a matter of law, the verdict of $3.5 million for alleged emotional distress is against the weight of the evidence."

Flemming told the Globe that Indian Pond also tried to find solutions for the family, and worked with the golf course's architect.

"It's not true that the golf course didn't do anything," he said. "A suggestion that we were completely unresponsive, I don't think is accurate at all."

The Globe reported that the club has since made changes to the 15th hole of its course, and the couple has not seen a golf ball on their property in months.

Tenczars' attorney, Robert Galvin told NBC News that Erik and Athina never envisioned what would happen despite buying a home near the course.