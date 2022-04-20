Teacher Having 'Rough Week' Wins $50K After Husband Gifts Lottery Ticket to 'Lift Her Spirits'

The couple said they will use their winnings for a down payment on a new house
By Mary Ellen Cagnassola April 20, 2022 05:27 PM
Credit: Maryland Lottery

A teacher in Maryland got the pick-me-up of a lifetime in March after her husband brought home a scratch-off ticket to cheer her up.

Little did Robyn Mejia know that the ticket was a winner to the tune of $50,000, helping the couple get closer to realizing their dream of purchasing a new house, according to a press release from the Maryland Lottery

"We have been saving money for a down payment on a house, thinking we would be ready by the end of the year," the 39-year-old mother of two said in a statement provided by the lottery. "But now, we don't have to wait!"

Mejia, a veteran teacher with 18 years of experience in education, scratched the lotto ticket on March 12, never expecting it would reveal the top prize. 

"My husband took the ticket to the store to scan it, just to be sure it was real," Robyn said. "We also asked my brother-in-law to come over and scan it on the Maryland Lottery app."

She added that she and her husband are infrequent lottery players, partaking "maybe once a year." They claimed their prize in Baltimore over her school's spring break. 

The Frederick County 7-Eleven #28960 in Thurmont will also earn a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

