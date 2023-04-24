Md. Man Wins $50K on Lottery 3 Times in 11 Months with the Same Exact Number: 'You Never Know'

One lucky man in Maryland has won the same lottery game three times within the last year, officials said, and all by playing the same number!

The 52-year-old man from Waldorf, who has chosen to remain unnamed, has been awarded a whopping $150,000 in the past 11 months from Maryland's Pick 5 game — each time, betting on 48548.

His good fortune has earned him the nickname "Big Winner," though he credits his wife for the idea of keeping his number consistent. "It hit last year and it hit again," he recalled, per a release from the state lottery's office. "My wife said, 'Let's play this number' and we keep winning with it."

That goes against the notion some winners have: that luck on their numbers often runs out. Explained state lottery officials: "He believes that most winners stop playing after their lucky number is drawn and incorrectly think their number will never hit again."

The Charles County resident picked up his latest winnings on April 13 in midday drawing. His total prize was $50,000.

His ticket was sold at Big Mouth Beer, Wine and Liquor on Crain Highway in Waldorf, according to state lottery officials. The business will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winner, per last Wednesday's release.

Prior to that, "Big Winner" previously scored $100,000 on two tickets he purchased for the May 18, 2022 midday drawing.

The odds of winning Maryland's Pick 5 lottery game is 1 in 100,000, according to the state lottery's website.

The three wins have only encouraged "Big Winner" to keep going. "I play the Lottery all the time. You never know [what will happen]," he said, noting, "You can't win if you are not in it."

As for what he plans to do with his winnings, "Big Winner" said he hopes to use the money to take his wife on a special vacation.