Md. Man, 49, Found Dead in Home Filled with Over 100 Snakes — Including 14-Foot Python

A man with a very extensive collection of snakes was found dead in his Maryland home on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the house after receiving a call from a neighbor, who expressed concern as they had not seen the homeowner in about a day, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Before calling the police, the concerned neighbor went to the man's door and was able to see that he had fallen, county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris told NBC station WRC-TV.

Upon arrival, the 49-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found "lying on the floor and unconscious," according to authorities, who said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Police then discovered "more than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes of different varieties were discovered in tanks situated on racks" inside the home.

Among the snakes was a 14-foot-long Burmese python — as well as venomous snakes that are illegal to have in Maryland, per WRC-TV.

All in all, animal control officers "tagged and bagged" 125 snakes at the home, according to CBS affiliate WUSA-TV.

"Our chief animal control officer said in his more than 30 years of experience, he had not encountered this kind of thing before," Harris told WRC-TV.

The non-venomous snakes will be taken to Virginia, while the venomous snakes will be transported to North Carolina, per the outlet.

Although the discovery may alarm some neighbors, officials said there was nothing to worry about.

"I do want to assure the community, [and] anybody living in this neighborhood, we have not seen that any of the snakes were not properly secured or could have escaped," Harris told WUSA-TV. "I know people were worried that there could be some danger to people living nearby, but at this point, we have not uncovered or determined that any of the snakes actually were not secured after this gentleman's death."