The apartment-building explosion in Silver Spring, Maryland, left three people in serious condition and 11 others with "minor to moderate injuries"

Explosion at Maryland Apartment Building Leaves 14 Hospitalized, with 3 in 'Serious Condition'

An explosion at an apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, has left 14 people hospitalized — three with "serious" injuries.

The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Friendly Garden Apartments, about 20 minutes north of Washington, D.C., according to several news outlets including NBC Washington and ABC News.

In a media briefing Friday morning, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the number of people injured had climbed to 14, up from the 10 initially reported.

He went on to say that the explosion left three people in serious condition and 11 others with "minor to moderate injuries."

"The three serious are still in serious condition at local hospitals," Goldstein said.

Maryland Apartment Explosion Aftermath of apartment-building explosion in Silver Spring, Maryland | Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

After initial reports said that several people in the affected building were missing, Goldstein clarified in the Friday update that "all known residents of 2405 have been contacted and accounted for."

"We are still working to confirm that there were no visitors or other people in the building at the time of the explosion [who are not residents of the] 14 apartments in that building," the fire chief said.

Photos and video footage from the scene show flames engulfing the 2405 building around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

One Silver Spring resident who lives across the street from the Friendly Garden Apartments, Andre Kinard, told NBC Washington, "The first thing was that big boom. I could actually feel it on my back, and it made me come out of my work shed."

"That's when I saw everything to smithereens, and then the first two or three people screaming," Kinard added.

According to Goldstein, "work involved" with a maintenance employee, who was one of the individuals injured, may have led to the explosion.

"That is an investigative theory, along with several others," he said during Friday's update briefing. "Until we get through all the debris and a thorough examination of the building, we cannot rule out any of our active theories and cannot identify that [the maintenance-worker incident] was the cause of the explosion."

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich told NBC Washington that the explosion is "a big setback" for residents in the "affordable housing" complex.

"These aren't people that've got the wherewithal to pick up and just say, 'Hey, I'll go on with my life.' This is gonna be a real serious impact," Elrich explained of the displaced residents.