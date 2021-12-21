Mary McLeod Bethune Statue to Replace Confederate General in U.S. Capitol

Mary McLeod Bethune will be the first Black person to have a state-commissioned statue in the sanctuary hall

Mary McLeod Bethune will soon be immortalized in the United States Capitol.

A statue of the civil rights activist is set to represent the state of Florida in the National Statuary Hall Collection, replacing that of a Confederate general which had been part of the collection since 1922, according to Rep. Kathy Castor.

The statue, which is currently part of a temporary exhibit in Daytona, will join the collection in early 2022.

Bethune will be the first Black person to have a state-commissioned statue in the sanctuary hall. She will also be "one of only a few women" to represent a state in the 100-statue collection.

"Dr. Bethune embodies the very best of the Sunshine State – Floridians and all Americans can take great pride in being represented by the great educator and civil rights icon," Castor said in a statement.

The 6,000-pound statue, which was funded by the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Project, was sculpted by Nilda Comas using a block of statuario marble carved from Michelangelo's cave, according to the organization.

Engraved on the pedestal is one of her famous quotes: "Invest in the human soul. Who knows, it may be a diamond in the rough."

Bethune was born to formerly enslaved people in 1875. Throughout her career, she became an acclaimed educator and activist, serving as the president of the National Association of Colored Women and founding the National Council of Negro Women.

In 1904, she founded the Daytona Normal and Industrial Institute, which would later become Bethune-Cookman College.

She was appointed to the National Youth Administration by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1936, and began serving as the agency's Director of Negro Affairs within three years.

Throughout her life, she would serve as an advisor to five U.S. presidents. Appointed by President Harry S. Truman, she led the US delegation to Liberia for the inauguration of President William V.S. Tubman in 1949, and she served on President Truman's Committee of Twelve for National Defense in 1951.