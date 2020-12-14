Married Firefighters Die of Accidental Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Col. Home: ‘Devastating’

Cody and Shelby Allen got married two years ago and "were looking forward to raising their family" in the same Colorado community where they grew up

A pair of married firefighters in Colorado died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in their home on Friday, according to local authorities.

Cody Allen, 29, and his wife Shelby Allen, 27, who both worked for the Central City Fire Department, were found dead at their home in Central City on Friday morning, the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It is with distraught and broken hearts that we report the death of two of our Central City Fire Department beloved firefighters,” the statement read.

Cody had been with the fire department as a volunteer since 2009, and was recently hired full-time as a lieutenant. Shelby, meanwhile, joined the department as a volunteer in 2016.

“Both Cody and Shelby’s families have been members of this community for many, many years,” the statement read. “They grew up in Gilpin County, met, married two years ago, and were looking forward to raising their family right here in Gilpin.”

RELATED VIDEO: Anna Faris Was Saved from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Over Thanksgiving: I'm 'Very Fortunate'

A second statement from the sheriff’s office on Saturday said the couple’s cause of death had been determined to be “accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.”

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

“Heaven was needing more heroes, so He came down to take two of ours this morning,” the Gilpin County Animal Response Team said in a statement. “Their smiles will be missed by all that knew and loved them. Our hearts go out to their family. The loss is devastating for our community that they were a big part of.”

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that’s found in fumes produced any time fuel is burned in cars, engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges or furnaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It can cause sudden illness and death, and while the symptoms are often described as “flu-like,” CO poisoning can kill people in their sleep before they begin exhibiting symptoms.