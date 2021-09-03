Pregnant Doctor and Her Husband Killed Alongside 2 Pilots in Conn. Jet Crash

Courtney Haviland, 33, and William Shrauner, 31, have been identified as two of the victims of the Thursday morning crash

The victims of the fatal Connecticut plane crash on Thursday have been identified.

All four aboard the Cessna Citation 560X business jet died in the crash: the two pilots, William O'Leary, 55, and Mark Morrow, 57, and married couple Courtney Haviland, 33, and William Shrauner, 31, the Farmington police department confirms to PEOPLE.

Both Haviland and Shrauner worked as doctors in Boston and were parents of a 1-year-old son. Haviland was pregnant with their second child, NBC Connecticut reports.

Their son, Teddy, was not traveling with them at the time of the crash, Shrauner's family confirmed.

Shrauner's brother Ben Shrauner shared news of his brother's passing on Facebook, saying the father and doctor was "the best mix of all" his siblings.

"Courtney was a perfect match for him. Smart, beautiful, witty, charismatic, and always fun to be around," Ben wrote. "Two really special people that are gone way too soon. "

Haviland and Shrauner were described as "bright lights, devoted physicians and dear friends" by Joel Katz, MD, director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Brigham and Women's, where Shrauner worked.

plane crash Farmington plane crash | Credit: cbs boston

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our hearts go out to their families, friends and colleagues during this incredibly heartbreaking time," Katz said in a statement.

Ron Kleinman, MD, physician-in-chief at MassGeneral Hospital for Children, where Haviland worked, said in a statement that the young mother "was universally loved by her colleagues and patients and lived a life full of meaning."

"Her bright smile and the twinkle in her eye left an indelible mark on all who met her, as did her boundless kindness and compassion," Kleinman said. "Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones as we grieve with them during this difficult and tragic time."

The aircraft was traveling from Robertson Field Airport in Plainville to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina, on Thursday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane appeared to have experienced "some type of mechanical failure... that resulted in the crash," police said during a Thursday press conference. Police also said that "witnesses reported seeing the plane having trouble shortly after takeoff" and that the aircraft hit the ground before striking the building and coming to a rest.

The jet crashed into the Trumpf Inc. building in Farmington shortly before 10 a.m., leading to chemical fires inside, CBS Boston reports. Two Trumpf Inc. employees were injured, the company said.