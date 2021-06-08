Married Detectives Die in Head-On Car Crash in San Diego: 'So Devastating'

Jamie Huntley-Park and Ryan Park began dating at the San Diego police academy in 2012, and were married in 2016

A pair of married detectives both beloved in their San Diego community were killed last week after a car crashed into their department sedan head-on.

Jamie Huntley-Park, 33, and her husband Ryan Park, 32, died on Friday morning after a wrong-way driver slammed into their vehicle just before 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit reportedly said the couple was off duty, but were working on "follow-up cases" anyway in an unmarked department sedan when the crash - which also killed the driver of the car driving the wrong way - occurred.

"The void in our hearts will be impossible to fill," the San Diego Police Department wrote on social media. "San Diego truly lost two of America's Finest officers today."

Huntley-Park was a detective in the department's Southern Division, while Park was a homicide detective, according to the Union-Tribune.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2012 while in the San Diego police academy, and even became officers on the same day that April, and detectives on the same day in 2018. They married in February 2016.

"You couldn't have met two nicer kids," Nisleit said, according to the Union-Tribune. "[They] had nothing but their lives ahead of them. Both their lives and their careers were definitely on a very, very rapid trend upward, just doing amazing work."

Huntley-Park was an accomplished ice hockey player, and coached and mentored dozens of young girls locally through San Diego Angels Girls Hockey, the group wrote on Facebook.

She also reportedly had dreams of refereeing at the next winter Olympics.

"They really were embraced by so many people, and that's why this is so devastating to all the police officers and the dispatchers and for the firefighters that they knew," Alex Morrison, group director of San Diego Angels, told CBS/CW affiliate KFMB. "Ryan was Jamie's world, and he was amazing. He was so devoted and loving, fun and adventuresome. He was a great runner and would do anything for his wife, absolutely anything. It was one of the sweetest things."

Huntley-Park's mother Cherisse Huntley told ABC affiliate KGTV in a statement that her daughter "will be missed every minute of every day."

"Ryan and Jamie completed each other in every possible way, and we take comfort knowing that he is with his soulmate," Park's brother Justin added in a statement to the outlet. "They did everything together, and they always had a little friendly competition. Right now, we picture them traveling all over heaven, walking among the clouds together, sipping on a beer and some whisky or scotch, which Jamie loved to collect."