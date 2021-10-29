Couple Married for 66 Years Tearfully Reunite After 100 Days Apart Due to the COVID Pandemic

George Bell, 89, and wife Joyce, 87, were admitted to the hospital separately and remained apart for 100 days because of COVID regulations

After spending 100 days apart in the hospital, octogenarian couple George and Joyce Bell celebrated in the best way possible: by having a long, loving cuddle.

"Everyone was crying in the room," Rachel White from the Tollesby Hall Care Home in Middlesbrough, England, tells PEOPLE about the tear-jerking moment the married couple of 66 years were reunited on October 20.

"Most of the staff present had to excuse themselves out of the room because it was really, really emotional to be a part of it," adds White.

"When they were brought together you could see straight away just how much they were so in love with each other, even after 66 years together. It really moved all of our staff."

Joyce and George George and Joyce Bell | Credit: Rachel White/Tollesby Hall

The Bell's separation began when first George, 89, then Joyce, 87, suffered falls at their home in the Northeast of England and had to be admitted to the hospital.

Due to the nature of their injuries and the UK's COVID-19 regulations they were unable to see each other for the next 100 days, even though they were sometimes in the same medical facility.

This changed when Joyce was discharged to Tollesby Hall on October 19 after recovering from a broken hip – with George joining her the following day.

"She was so excited and nervous to see him," says White about the moment Joyce was told the happy news about George's arrival. "She said she felt like she did when she was a young girl, and they were first dating."

Joyce and George George and Joyce Bell | Credit: Rachel White/Tollesby Hall

The next morning, Joyce was taken to meet her long-time husband, with images capturing the couple's loving embrace shared by the care home on social media.

"I can't tell you how nice it was,' said Joyce, reports the Daily Mail. "I told him I'd always be there for him, no matter what. He held me tight and said he'd never leave me again for the rest of his life."

The couple – who grew up next door but one to each other - now spend every day together.

"Joyce goes down and sees him," adds White. "She'll say when she's ready to go and she'll say when she's ready to go back to her own room too."

Joyce Bell Joyce Bell | Credit: Rachel White/Tollesby Hall

As for the secret to their long, loving marriage, Joyce has some very simple advice for newlyweds. "Let them have their own way and put your foot down," Joyce tells the Daily Mail. "You have to with George.

"My mum used to call him 'the big daft lad on the motorcycle'," she adds.

"He made everyone call him George, he didn't like Mr. Bell, he didn't like a fuss."