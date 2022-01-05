Married Couple of 44 Years Dies of COVID While Holding Hands: ​​'True Definition of Soulmates'

William and Carol Stewart of New Hampshire died of COVID-19 within moments of each other

A couple from New Hampshire who contracted COVID-19 during the holidays died within moments of each other while holding hands.

According to a GoFundMe set up by their family, William and Carol Stewart died on Dec. 30 after a battle with COVID-19 that "took a turn for the worse" while the couple was hospitalized at Parkland Medical Center.

"Bill and Carol peacefully passed away hand in hand with their loved ones bedside," their nephew, Tim Stewart, wrote on the campaign page. "They fought a long and hard battle with covid, both intubated and on life support."

"I truly believe that the power of prayers and all the kind words that have been shared over the past few weeks is what kept them fighting," he added. "It also kept us hopeful for the best. We sincerely thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. We never really have enough time with our loved ones."

According to their obituaries, Bill and Carol were 73 and 69, and had known each other since they were children. They reunited later in their lives and spent 44 years together as husband and wife.

"They were the true definition of soulmates because it's like having love birds. You can't just buy one: you've got to buy both," their daughter, Melissa Noke, told WMUR.

Noke recalled to the news station that the night of their deaths, the hospital moved them into a shared room where they spent their last moments together.

"Placed both beds side-by-side, placing my mother's hand into my father's hand," she said. "As soon as they touched hands, my father took his last breath, and then my mother 10 seconds later."

Eight members of the family tested positive for COVID-19, Noke said, and her parents were unvaccinated against the virus. She hopes people who haven't received the shots yet do so.

The U.S. has seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, spurred on by the omicron variant. According to the New York Times, the country is averaging more than 547,000 news cases every day for the week ending Jan. 4.