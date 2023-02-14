Married Beauty Queens and Former Competitors Share Their 'Magical' Love Story in Steamy New Ad

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, the international beauty queens who wed late last year, are sharing their love story in a new ad for Fenty Eau de Parfum.

Varela, 26, of Argentina, and Valentín, 22, of Puerto Rico, revealed in Nov. 2022 that they had secretly tied the knot on Oct. 28.

The couple met two years prior while representing their respective countries at the Miss Grand International pageant in 2020.

In the new Fenty ad, which was released earlier this month as part of the brand's #ComeSmellMe campaign, Varela and Valentín opened up about the moment they "connected" for the first time at a pageant in Thailand.

"We were inseparable even though we were competing against each other," they said, adding, "Little by little, that moment brought us closer."

The couple said their relationship blossomed quickly, and it wasn't long before they realized they'd found a lifelong love.

"Everything kept flowing and turning into this beautiful friendship, which has grown now even more as wives [and] as a couple," they said. "And that is magical, to find someone like that in your life."

Since revealing their marriage, Varela and Valentín have gradually opened up about their relationship on social media.

On Jan. 2, the couple celebrated their love and a new year with a joint Instagram post featuring several loving photos of themselves.

"What a great year my love! What a blessing it is to have you in my life," they both wrote in Spanish. "I am the luckiest wife, living each stage with you and receiving the new year in the best way. I love you ❤️💍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated Valentine's Day with a pair of joint Instagram posts of them modeling some stunning red gowns from Flying Dresses Puerto Rico.

"I take pleasure in loving you each and every day," the couple wrote in the caption of their stunning video post.