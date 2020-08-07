Mark Zuckerberg Hits Centibillionaire Status, Joins Exclusive Club of People Worth $100 Billion

Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are the only two men with more money than Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is continuing to climb the exclusive list of the world's richest people.

On Thursday, the Facebook CEO officially became a centibillionaire — a person who is worth at least $100 billion, CNN reported.

The social media mogul, 36, boosted his fortune this week after Facebook's shares surged following the addition of Reels on Instagram, which was launched to compete with the controversial app TikTok.

According to BBC, Facebook's stock climbed more than six percent on Thursday, bumping Zuckerberg's wealth, as he owns 13 percent of the company.

Zuckerberg — who founded Facebook in 2004 from his Harvard dorm room — joins Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft's Bill Gates as the only people with centibillionaire status, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Image zoom Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Zuckerberg previously said in 2015 that he would give away 99 percent of what he makes from his Facebook stake, CNN reported.

In June, Zuckerberg announced that his company would pledge $10 million toward "ending racial injustice."

Facebook — which owns Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, among other sites — announced the donation alongside a hashtag called #ShareBlackStories, which encouraged users to "raise voices" that make a "lasting impact."

"We hear you, we see you and we are with you," Instagram wrote in a message on its own official account. "We stand against racism. We stand with our Black community — and all those working toward justice in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and far too many others whose names will not be forgotten.⁣"

Zuckerberg also issued a statement, explaining that his company is consulting civil rights advisors and their employees to "identify organizations locally and nationally that could most effectively use" their funding right now.

He also said Facebook "needs to do more to support equality and safety for the Black community through our platforms."