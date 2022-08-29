Mark Zuckerberg Says Waking Up Each Morning as Meta CEO Is Like Being 'Punched in the Stomach'

Mark Zuckerberg is opening up about trying to manage his work/life balance.

During a recent wide-ranging interview with Joe Rogan, the Meta CEO, 38, shared that he tries to do at least two hours of daily physical activity because he wakes up in the morning to "a million messages."

"It's almost like every day you wake up and you're, like, punched in the stomach," Zuckerberg said on The Joe Rogan Experience show last Thursday. "Now I need to, like, go reset myself and be able to kind of be productive and not be stressed about this."

The media mogul went on to share that he likes to surf or practice mixed-martial arts, but that he's given up running.

"I used to run a lot, but the problem with running is you can think a lot," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zuckerberg also spoke about how he deals with the negativity that can sometimes surround Instagram, which has been long been criticized by children's health advocates.

"You don't want to be so closed that you're not listening to criticism because then you're not going to grow," he said during the interview. "But I think finding people and outlets that will provide criticism, but from a place of actually trying to help you grow rather than tear you down, is very rare."

Mark Zuckerberg Instagram

In May, Zuckerberg — who said during the podcast that he feels Instagram "is a super positive space" — shared happy news on the platform about his own life, marking his and wife Priscilla Chan's 10th anniversary.

The couple celebrated in part by recreating one of the photos they took together on their special day back in 2012.

As for the future, Zuckerberg shared during the podcast that he doesn't plan to retire soon, but is enjoying his downtime on the ranch he owns with Chan.

Additionally, the couple — who share two young daughters — work together on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which is focused on a number of issues, including improving education and curing disease.