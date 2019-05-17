Mark Zuckerberg Shares Loving Tribute to Wife Priscilla Chan on Their 7-Year Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan!

On Friday, the Facebook co-founder, 35, paid tribute to his wife of seven years by sharing a photo of the couple visiting the Parthenon in Greece.

“Celebrating 7 years of happy marriage at the temple for the goddess of wisdom,” he captioned the sweet selfie, in which he and Chan, 34, smile for the camera, each rocking their own pair of shades.

The couple had previously celebrated Mother’s Day in Paris earlier this week, sharing a selfie they had taken in front of the Louvre.

Chan and Zuckerberg met at Harvard University and started dating in 2003, before tying the knot in a surprise ceremony in May 2012.

Together, they launched the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in 2015, which they pledged 99 percent of their wealth to causes including improving education and curing disease.

Last month, the Facebook co-founder drew “awws” from moms everywhere when he revealed he’d created a special invention for his wife in order to help her sleep better.

Zuckerberg said that Chan inspired him to invent the Sleep Box, which emits a dim light between the hours of 6 and 7 a.m., so that she knows if it’s time to wake up and tend to their two daughters, Maxima “Max,” 3, and August, 1½, or whether she can continue sleeping.

“Being a mom is hard, and since we’ve had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night,” Zuckerberg explained. “She’ll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can’t fall back asleep.”

He continued, “As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude.”

The pair frequently offers glimpses of their family life on social media. In November, the husband and wife laughed alongside Max and August as they all wore coordinated, flannel looks while enjoying time together in the mountains.

“I’m thankful for time with family, and that all the girls went along with my plan for matching pajamas,” he wrote in the Instagram caption.

Zuckerberg also uses Facebook to share various milestones and celebrate holidays with his kids, like when Max started preschool in January 2018.