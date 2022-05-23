Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a very special photo

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Recreate Wedding Snap for 10th Anniversary: 'Here's to More Adventures'

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan attend the 7th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018 in Mountain View, California.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan took a trip down memory lane for a milestone.

In honor of their 10th anniversary, the couple celebrated in part by recreating one of the photos they took together on their special day back in 2012.

Both snaps show the Facebook CEO, 38, and the philanthropist, 37, sitting side-by-side in rocking chairs while holding hands and gazing into one another's eyes.

Although the couple did not re-wear the same outfits they wore to say "I do," many small details between the snapshots remain consistent — down to the angle of the shot as well as the presence of a flower arrangement on a nearby side table.

"10 years married and half our lives together," Zuckerberg wrote on Friday alongside the recreated snap. "Here's to more adventures."

The billionaire also shared the original snap from their 2012 wedding, which was held in the backyard of their home in Palo Alto, California.

"And the same photo from our wedding 10 years ago!" he captioned the sweet throwback.

Zuckerberg went on to share a few additional snaps from their anniversary. The images showed the couple smiling and laughing together outside in the company of loved ones.

"More photos from a fun celebration," he captioned the snaps.

The couple's love story began in 2003, when they started dating after meeting in line for the bathroom at a party at Zuckerberg's Harvard University fraternity when he was a sophomore and she was a freshman.

"He was this nerdy guy who was just a little bit out there," Chan recalled to the New Yorker in 2010 of their meeting. "I remember he had these beer glasses that said 'pound include beer dot H.' It's a tag for C++. It's like college humor but with a nerdy, computer-science appeal."

Zuckerberg and Chan moved in together in September 2010, he wrote on Facebook at the time.

Then, in May 2012, they tied the knot in a ceremony in their Palo Alto backyard — surprising their guests, who thought they were there to celebrate Chan's graduation from UCSF medical school.