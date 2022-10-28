Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Has Dropped by $100 Billion — Including $11 Billion Loss in a Day

After Meta reported a decline in revenue and profits this week, Mark Zuckerberg's fortune took a considerable hit after months of poor financial news for the company

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022 11:35 AM
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: AMY OSBORNE/Getty

Mark Zuckerberg's fortune has taken a substantial hit over the past 13 months.

On Thursday, after Meta reported a decline in profits and revenue in its third quarter report, Zuckerberg's worth took a $11 billion hit, according to Forbes and Bloomberg. It marked the second consecutive quarter drop for the company, which had never reported declining sales prior to this year, per Bloomberg.

Since September 2021, when the 38-year-old Meta CEO's fortune was at its peak, he has lost about $100 billion, the outlets reported. Although at one point, he was the third richest person in the world per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, as of Thursday he is ranked 28th, with an estimated fortune of $37.7B.

The top three spots are held by Elon Musk at No. 1 with $212B, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault at No. 2 with $142B, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at No. 3 with $134B.

Bloomberg reported that although many billionaires have witnessed their fortunes drop this year, Zuckberg's net worth has sustained the biggest loss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In addition to a decline in profits and revenue, the company's virtual and augmented reality division has lost $9.4 million this year, according to Forbes.

During an earnings call, Zuckerberg addressed the ongoing criticism of the company's investment on growing its virtual world known as the metaverse.

"I know sometimes when we ship products, there's a meme where people say, 'You're spending all this money and you produce this thing,'" Zuckerberg said while speaking about how the metaverse efforts are living up to company expectations. "I think that's not really the right way to think about it."

"Look, I get that a lot of people might disagree with this investment. But from what I can tell, I think that this is going to be a very important thing, and I think it would be a mistake for us to not focus on any of these areas, which I think are going to be fundamentally important to the future," he added.

When the company's name chance was first announced last year, Meta said the move reflected their focus on building the metaverse, which the company said will be a "hybrid of today's online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world."

"We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet, and it's the next chapter for our company too," Zuckerberg wrote in his founder's letter. "The metaverse is the next frontier in connecting people, just like social networking was when we got started."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Chief Executive Officer of Amazon Jeff Bezos (L) and MacKenzie Bezos attend the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization on January 6, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gala)
MacKenzie Scott Makes History with $84.5 Million Donation to Girl Scouts amid Divorce
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
Elon Musk burnt hair fragrance
Elon Musk Says He's Sold $2M Worth of His New 'Burnt Hair' Fragrance in 24 Hours
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg Might Drop Out of Bloomberg's Top 10 Billionaires List After Meta Stock Fall
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk
A Timeline of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk's Feud
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Sells $6.9B in Tesla Stock for the '(Hopefully Unlikely) Event That Twitter Forces' Buyout Deal
Masters champion Tiger Woods holds up the trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony following the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2019
Celebrities Who Are Billionaires
Mark Zuckerberg, meta
Facebook, Inc. Changes Company Name to Meta: 'Next Chapter for Our Company,' Says Mark Zuckerberg
Grant Troutt; Madison Prewett
Who Is Madison Prewett's Fiancé? All About Grant Troutt
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Running NYC Marathon to Help End Child Sexual Abuse Online: 'We've Got to Fix This'
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk Says Jeff Bezos Takes Himself 'Too Seriously,' Should Spend More Time at Blue Origin 
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: CEO of Tesla and Space X Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elon Musk Backs Out of Buying Twitter Filing to Terminate $44 Billion Deal
icelandverse - meta
WATCH: Iceland Trolls Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Metaverse in New Tourism Ad
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Says His 2021 Tax Bill Will Be $11 Billion After Being Accused of 'Freeloading'
Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion and Plans to Make Platform 'Better Than Ever'
Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speak on stage during The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Relationship Timeline