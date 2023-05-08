Mark Zuckerberg Competes in First Jiu-Jitsu Tournament — and Wins Gold and Silver Medals: 'Epic'

Mark Zuckerberg is now a jiu-jitsu champion!

On Saturday, the 38-year-old Meta founder, who recently welcomed baby no. 3 with wife Priscilla Chan, announced on social media that he had medaled in his first-ever jiu-jitsu tournament over the weekend.

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team," the billionaire wrote. He then thanked Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry of Gorilla Jiu Jitsu for helping him train.

Camarillo praised Zuckerberg's efforts, saying he was "honored" to train, teach and learn from him.

"It's inspiring to see someone so known challenge themselves in a new arena. This goes to show how amazing the art of Jiu-Jitsu really is. It changes you, it enhances the power of will - it is magic. It also attracts some very driven people," the martial artist and trainer wrote on social media.

"You are truly an amazing person," added Camarillo alongside photos from the event. "Thank you for sharing your drive, your enthusiasm and your graciousness to all of us! 🙏"

Wu also thanked Zuckerberg for trusting the group and being a part of the team.

"Yesterday getting to see @zuck compete was pretty epic," Wu wrote in a separate post. "No match was easy and everything was earned. It was an honor to be able to help coach and offer any advice I could."

Terry congratulated Zuckerberg on Instagram as well, writing, "It's inspiring to see people embrace martial arts as a way to challenge themselves physically and mentally."

Gorilla Jiu Jitsu "offers a holistic approach to learning jiu jitsu" and is open to individuals ages 3 and up, according to its website.

In an August 2022 interview with podcast host Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg revealed he had taken up mixed martial arts during the pandemic.

At the time, the Meta founder said the sport helped give him an energy boost.

"MMA is the perfect thing," Zuckerberg said on the podcast, per Vice.. "After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."