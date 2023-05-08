Mark Zuckerberg Competes in First Jiu-Jitsu Tournament — and Wins Gold and Silver Medals: 'Epic'

"No match was easy and everything was earned," said one of Mark Zuckerberg's trainers

By People Staff
Published on May 8, 2023 04:41 PM
Mark Zuckerberg Competes in First Jiu Jitsu Tournament — and Wins Gold and Silver!
Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Mark Zuckerberg / Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg is now a jiu-jitsu champion!

On Saturday, the 38-year-old Meta founder, who recently welcomed baby no. 3 with wife Priscilla Chan, announced on social media that he had medaled in his first-ever jiu-jitsu tournament over the weekend.

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team," the billionaire wrote. He then thanked Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry of Gorilla Jiu Jitsu for helping him train.

Camarillo praised Zuckerberg's efforts, saying he was "honored" to train, teach and learn from him.

"It's inspiring to see someone so known challenge themselves in a new arena. This goes to show how amazing the art of Jiu-Jitsu really is. It changes you, it enhances the power of will - it is magic. It also attracts some very driven people," the martial artist and trainer wrote on social media.

"You are truly an amazing person," added Camarillo alongside photos from the event. "Thank you for sharing your drive, your enthusiasm and your graciousness to all of us! 🙏"

Mark Zuckerberg Competes in First Jiu Jitsu Tournament — and Wins Gold and Silver!
Mark Zuckerberg / Instagram

Wu also thanked Zuckerberg for trusting the group and being a part of the team.

"Yesterday getting to see @zuck compete was pretty epic," Wu wrote in a separate post. "No match was easy and everything was earned. It was an honor to be able to help coach and offer any advice I could."

Terry congratulated Zuckerberg on Instagram as well, writing, "It's inspiring to see people embrace martial arts as a way to challenge themselves physically and mentally."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gorilla Jiu Jitsu "offers a holistic approach to learning jiu jitsu" and is open to individuals ages 3 and up, according to its website.

Mark Zuckerberg Competes in First Jiu Jitsu Tournament — and Wins Gold and Silver!
Mark Zuckerberg / Instagram

In an August 2022 interview with podcast host Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg revealed he had taken up mixed martial arts during the pandemic.

At the time, the Meta founder said the sport helped give him an energy boost.

"MMA is the perfect thing," Zuckerberg said on the podcast, per Vice.. "After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."

Related Articles
Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops
Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops
People look at a tourist boat that capsized Sunday night in Malappuram, Kerala, India, Monday, May 8, 2023. More than a dozen were killed.
At Least 22 Dead, Including Children, After Tourist Boat Capsizes in India
Elizabegth Hoover
UC Berkeley Professor Apologizes for Falsely Identifying as Native American: 'I Am a White Person'
Dunes and ocean at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting 'Buried Under Several Feet of Sand' in Dune Collapse at N.C. Beach
Latrice Clayton, Mom Who Wanted to Go to West Africa All Her Life Dies on Trip After Catching Malaria, Kids Say
Mom on Trip of a Lifetime Dies After Contracting Malaria and Having Stroke: 'My Best Friend,' Says Daughter
Turkish police officers and emergency personnel work next to burned vehicles after a crash on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway, south Turkey
At Least 12 Killed, 31 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Turkey
Miami Beach, FL - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the F1 Carbone on the Beach Party in Miami. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy Date Night at F1 Carbone Beach Party
Woman Reacts After Fiancé's Marriage Proposal on a Piece of Paper Goes Viral. Credit: Erica Murphy
Woman Reacts After Fiancé's Marriage Proposal on Piece of Paper Goes Viral
Texas High School Cancels Classes After 6 Students Taken to Hospital Due to Concerning Odor
Texas High School Says Odor That Led to Hospitalizations and Canceled Classes Was Caused by 'Stink Spray'
Miss Universe Australia Finalist Dead at 23 Following Horse-Riding Accident
Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Dead at 23 Following Horse-Riding Accident
Python snake hiding in the house
Colorado Woman Finds 'Shockingly Big' Snakes in the Walls of New Home: 'I'm Scared to Death'
Woman Found Near Front Door and Husband Died Trying to Escape Burning Home
Couple Found Near Front Door Died Trying to Escape Burning Home That Was Locked from Inside: Officials
Jesse Babiuch, 21-Year-Old Father of 2 Found Dead Following Days-Long Search After Canoe Capsized on Ohio River
Body of 'Loving' Father, 21, Found Days After He Disappeared When Canoe Capsized on Ohio River
Briana and Brittany Salyers are identical twins who married identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers
Twins Who Married Twins Reveal How They Deal With Conflict in Their Quaternary Marriage (Exclusive)
Bobby Moudy
TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dies at 46: 'He Will Forever Be Remembered' as 'Most Amazing' Father
Man Saves Baby in Stroller from Rolling into Traffic After Woman Falls and Can’t Get Up — See Video
Man Saves Baby in Stroller from Rolling into Traffic After Woman Falls and Can't Get Up — See Video