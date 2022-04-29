"It wasn't an 'Aha' moment per se. It was more of an 'Oh my God' moment," study co-author Justin L. Penn said of the alarming findings

Marine Life Could Experience 'Mass Extinction' if Humans Don't Take 'Rapid Action' Against Climate Crisis

New research suggests marine life could experience "a mass extinction rivaling those in Earth's past" should global temperatures continue to increase at the current rate.

According to a study published Thursday in the Science journal, "mass extinctions on par with past great extinctions" are likely "based on ecophysiological limits alone" should global temperatures continue to increase at their current rate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Water warming and oxygen depletion are among the main concerns as "global warming threatens marine biota with losses of unknown severity," the study says.

Now, researchers believe there is "a need for rapid action to prevent possibly catastrophic marine extinctions."

"With accelerating greenhouse gas emissions, species losses from warming and oxygen depletion alone become comparable to current direct human impacts within a century and culminate in a mass extinction rivaling those in Earth's past," the abstract reads.

The underwater world of Philippines, Southeast Asia, Pacific Ocean. Credit: Giordano Cipriani/Getty

Curtis Deutsch, a professor of geosciences at Princeton University who co-authored the paper, told NBC News that there is little time to waste if mass extinctions among ocean life are to be avoided.

"If we don't act to curb emissions, that extinction is quite high," Deutsch told the outlet. "It registers on the geological scale among the major biotic collapses of diversity in the Earth's history."

Polar species are believed to be at the highest risk for extinction, according to the study, though "local biological richness" is declining more in tropical regions as some species migrate away from the equator.

Should emissions continue to rise, models show the planet could see extinction levels similar to the "Great Dying" 252 million years ago during the Permian Period — in which around 95% of ocean species and 70% of land species went extinct, according to Britannica — by 2300.

flcok of goldline fishes Credit: Alessandro Rota/Getty

Deutsch told NBC News that understanding the impact that extreme climate changes have on the planet "was a real eureka moment" for researchers.

In an interview with The New York Times, Justin L. Penn — a postdoctoral researcher at Princeton who also co-authored the study — said, "It wasn't an 'Aha' moment per se. It was more of an 'Oh my God' moment."

However, the study indicates that there is still time to resolve the problems facing ocean life before it's too late. "Drastically" reducing emissions, it says, can offer "substantial protection" to ocean life.

Shoal of Bluestripe Snapper Credit: Giordano Cipriani/Getty

"Reversing greenhouse gas emissions trends would diminish extinction risks by more than 70%," the abstract says, "preserving marine biodiversity accumulated over the past ~50 million years of evolutionary history."

Penn told NBC News that extinctions can be "largely avoided" should carbon emissions remain around the levels set in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Speaking with the Times, Deutsch said he is often asked about how "screwed" the planet is in terms of climate change. "If we don't do anything," he told the outlet, "we're screwed."