Marine, 21, Killed During Training Exercise in California

A 21-year-old Marine was killed in an accident at a training camp in California early Sunday.

Pfc. Christian Bautista, of Cook County, Illinois, was involved in a M-1151 Enhanced Armament Carrier vehicle accident at 7:15 a.m. at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training center in Bridgeport, California, according to a news release.

Two other Marines in the vehicle performed lifesaving measures before paramedics arrived, but Bautista was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was a motor vehicle operator serving as a vehicle turret gunner, and was assigned to the 1st Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group.

“Our primary concern is for the Marine we’ve lost, his family, friends and fellow Marines and sailors,” Brig. Gen. Roberta L. Shea, 1st Marine Logistics Group commanding general, said in a statement. “We have them in our prayers and will exhaust all resources to aid them during this difficult time.”

The incident is under investigation, according to the release.

Bautista enlisted in the Marine Corps in September 2018, and was a graduate of the Motor Transportation School at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

He was also the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.