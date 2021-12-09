'Noble' 20-Year-Old Marine Fatally Struck by Truck While Helping Stranded Motorists on Calif. Highway

Lance Cpl. Alberto Lucio was struck near Camp Pendleton while trying to help the driver and passenger of an SUV around 3:30 a.m. on Monday

A U.S. Marine stationed in California died on Monday after he stopped on a freeway to help a pair of stranded motorists.

According to the The Los Angeles Times, Lance Cpl. Alberto Lucio was struck and killed after he tried to help the driver and passenger of a disabled SUV following a crash that occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Monday near San Diego's Camp Pendleton.

The driver's SUV had stalled in the middle of Interstate 5 and had its lights off, KSWB reported.

As Lucio stopped to help, a box truck crashed into him and the SUV, per the outlet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was trying to do the right thing, he was trying to help somebody in need. Unfortunately, the freeway traffic was still moving at the time and the box van came and collided into the vehicle," California Highway Patrol said in a statement, according to CBS affiliate KFMB.

Lucio, from Tennessee, was a military policeman with USMC Security and Emergency Services Battalion and had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Medal, according to The Los Angeles Times.

"Security and Emergency Services Battalion sends our deepest condolences and prayers to Lance Cpl. Lucio's family," Col. John W. Black, the commanding officer of Security and Emergency Services Battalion, said in a statement published in the Marine Corps Times.

"Lance Cpl. Lucio performed a noble and selfless act by stopping on Interstate 5 to provide critical aid to a person in need. Lance Cpl. Lucio gave his life in the service of others," he continued.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the 36-year-old driver who Lucio stopped to help was hospitalized along with his passenger, a 31-year-old woman. Their current condition is unknown.