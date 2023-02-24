What to Know About March's Worm Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

March's full moon marks the end of the winter season!

Known as the Worm Moon, March's lunar display will reach its fully illuminated phase for the last time before the spring season begins on March 20 (also known as the Spring Equinox). The full moon will peak at 7:40 a.m. ET on March 7, 2023.

The Old Farmer's Almanac suggests two different meanings behind the Worm Moon's moniker: one is in reference to the earthworms that begin to appear at this time and another is tied to beetle larvae that emerge from tree bark each spring.

Historically, many of the nicknames we use for full moons come "from Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations," according to the publication.

Full moons can energetically and spiritually mean a variety of different things for each person based on their respective zodiac signs, according to astrologer Kyle Thomas. In fact, Thomas — known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — tells PEOPLE that they "often create intensity in our world by triggering endings, culminations and revelations."

Fortunately for lunar lovers, this month's Worm Moon is also a full moon in Virgo (the sixth zodiac sign in the wheel) — and according to Thomas, "this Earth sign's energy will echo through the cosmos and our world." Why? Because "Virgo is a practical, grounded and efficient zodiac sign," he says.

Therefore, Thomas put forth some suggestions for how astrology fans can face this month head-on. "Streamlining our plans, schedules and routines will help us to make more progress and get where we wish to be much faster," he says. "Creating positive changes around diet, fitness and health" can also help, Thomas adds.

To find out what March's full moon could mean for you based on your zodiac sign, per Thomas' suggestions, read on!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries readers, Thomas suggests you start prepping the coffee because "you're about to be juggling many responsibilities and work-related projects." While he says your schedule "will fill up quite rapidly now," he assures that it will be focused on "your priorities rather than just letting loose and having fun."

"An important turning point is in regard to your professional life — perhaps you're putting the finishing touches on a big project for your boss or ending employment at one job to pounce on another," Thomas continues. "Be sure to check in with your health and schedule an appointment with your doctor or dietician if anything seems off."

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Tauruses, things are looking bright for you! According to Thomas, "You'll suddenly feel like your life is filled with romance, passion and laughter." If you're single, listen up! "Single Taureans have an excellent opportunity to meet someone new — perhaps even a soulmate!" he suggests. "Line up dates with hot people in the days that surround this lunation and you could be fast-tracked into your next love story."

If you're in a relationship, Thomas assures that "committed couples can enjoy this vibe," too! How? "Schedule some time for sex and adventure with your one-and-only. If for some reason a break-up happens near this time, it's because you've not been on the same page for quite some time and a friend may be acting like a wolf in sheep's clothing," he adds.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Geminis, Thomas has some bittersweet predictions for you. "As much as you've got momentum in your career and your ambitions on your mind, your family and domestic life will be pulling you in their direction right now — and unfortunately, the news may not be what you've been hoping for," he says.

"Something could be off, someone may be sick or you may hear unsettling news in regards to a move or real estate," Thomas adds. "However, now that it's out in the open, you can adjust your sails and damage control. You've got this, Gemini."

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancers, Thomas insists that you "watch what you write and say just to be extra cautious." Despite your big, idea-filled brainstorms and inspiring feeling to fly in new directions, Thomas says "something startling may be afoot in regards to your daily life."

Why? Thomas suggests that it "could be some intensity around a communications-related project or contract and you'll need to smooth out the details." Or perhaps, the drama could "consume your life" in a different manner. For example, "some friction with a neighbor, friend or sibling," he notes.

Whatever it may be, Thomas says to "breathe through it and use this as a chance for authentic connection rather than pointing fingers."

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leos, Thomas recommends you consider hitting the breaks because "your income and expenses are not measuring up at the moment." Fortunately, if you take the time to "assess where all of your money is going," he assures "you can certainly come out ahead."

However, "this same lunation may trigger a hefty purchase that you're initially certain you can handle but then realize there's a lot loaded into the equation you hadn't planned for," Thomas adds. "Happily, this period could also bring you a surprise raise, new job opportunity or added side hustle. If for some reason you lose a stream of income now, you'll need to quickly search for something fresh."

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgos, Thomas says "it's time to step into your power and show the world who you truly are!" But not without a potential consequence, as "this might ruffle some feathers with people around you or a partner."

He continues, "It seems they weren't beholden to your innermost desires and plans, and you might now be squaring off. However, if you speak up and use your masterful negotiation techniques and show them the silver lining, things can still go your way."

Thomas concludes, "This is a turning point for you, so reach for the stars and see which ones you can grab."

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Libras, Thomas wants to be real with you. "You're burnt out. You're tired. You're probably cranky. And you're sick of the endless demands pulling at you personally and professionally," he says. "Can't you have a day off?!"

Fortunately, the Full Moon has got your back this month because it "will bring forth your innermost needs up to be faced." Therefore, "if you're feeling anxiety, now is the time to chill, take a breather and step back," Thomas suggests.

"If a secret pops out — especially around something at your job — keep it cool," he continues. "Also, this lunation is a bit wonky, so be sure to not push yourself too hard or you may get sick."

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Scorpios, Thomas wants to spell this one out for you: "C-E-L-E-B-R-A-T-E!" (Gosh, can't we all be Scorpios!) "Exciting events, parties and meetings with friends could have you ready to bust out your favorite outfit and bounce around town," he says. "You could also be reveling in some recent success and notoriety that you've attained and ready to make everybody feel your thunder."

However, Thomas also wants to be transparent. "There is likely gossip going around that you may have to damage control — and it may stem from your love life or even in regards to children or a creative project," he says.

"Another way this could manifest is that your romantic partner is squaring off with a friend — they aren't seeing eye-to-eye and jealousy could be the cause of it. Find a way to help everyone see that there's no reason to be dramatic," Thomas concludes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

If you're a Sagittarius, Thomas says victory is near (well, maybe). "With career success, new opportunities and a milestone upon you, you're ready to show the world who is boss." He recognizes that you've "worked hard to hit this new threshold," but notes it's possible that other people — "family, in particular" — might think "you're just rocking the boat."

Thomas adds, "Whether you've been neglecting something in regards to your domestic life, moving or a real estate matter, the proverbial crap could hit the fan at the exact moment you're patting yourself on the back."

But have no fear! Thomas says "a promotion and recognition is likely to pop up" — but in the meantime, "be sure you're handling other things right now too," he concludes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorns, listen up! Thomas says, "Life could suddenly feel brighter and more exciting, as if you're ready to step out your door and begin a whole new journey. Your mind and ideas are feeling expansive and you're eager to see what else life has to offer."

He continues, "On one hand, you could be seeing a culmination around an intellectual project, travel opportunity, academics initiative or media pursuit — but be sure you're checking everything twice and reading the fine print."

"You could hit a snag near this time, but if you breathe through it, you should be fine," Thomas adds. "If any legalities or negotiations appear now, it is crucial for you to have an attorney or trusted professional review everything."

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Apparently, something is not in alignment, Aquarians. According to Thomas, "It appears you and someone else are not on the same page." He explains, "On one hand, it could be a disagreement about your self-worth or theirs, or else how you are both stepping up to the table. Another way this could manifest is around an asset, investment or a financial matter that you thought was locked, but ends up falling a bit short."

The best thing to do? Thomas suggests to "move forward decisively, but still hold compassion in your heart." He adds, "People will listen to you better if you're amicable rather than throwing down a torch."

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Have love on the brain, Pisces? Well, that aligns with Thomas' prediction. He says, "Relationships will be on the top of your mind at this time ... in either business or love." Whichever it is, he says "it appears you're ready to take the next step." Or perhaps, "someone is ready to throw an emotional tantrum — and it is probably you," he adds.

"While this lunation could certainly bring you closer, whether by moving in, getting engaged or even being wed, it would be best to truly discuss one another's innermost needs to make sure you're on the same page," he says.

"If for some reason you are to separate," Thomas wants you to be optimistic. "Sometimes, good things have to come to an end in order to prepare you for ones that are even better," he says.