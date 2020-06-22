Police say there is no reason to believe that Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, left of her own volition

Manhunt Launched After Amish Teen Fails to Return to Home from Church Service in Pennsylvania

An Amish teenager's disappearance has prompted a manhunt across the state of Pennsylvania.

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape on a farm on Stumptown Road in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, according to the city's Crime Watch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stoltzfoos did not return home after attending a church service on Sunday, and is now considered a missing person.

"There's no reason to believe that she wanted to leave," East Lampeter Township Police Department officer Matt Hess told NBC station WGAL. "She didn't indicate to anyone that she wanted to go take a trip, so it's very out of character for Linda to do this."

Hess added that "it changed the circumstances in the sense that there was no pre-planned events or reasons for her to not come back home."

The police department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Multiple search teams have gone out to look for Stoltzfoos as of Monday, according to a Facebook page created to aid in the search for Stoltzfoos. Several photos have been shared to the page of community members volunteering to help with the search.

Search teams utilized dogs, boats and horses in an effort to locate the teen.

"The search party has been looking in all the nearby fields with no success yet," an update on the Facebook page said just before 10:30 a.m. Monday. "They are planning to regroup in an hour or so. Possibly at the Bird-in-hand fire station but this is not confirmed yet."

"Search Update: Primary search has been completed. No leads," another update said Monday afternoon. "Secondary search is starting. Secondary search consists of doing the same search again with a tighter more thorough net."

The search teams on Monday were expected to continue until 9 p.m.

A community prayer meeting was scheduled for 7:45 p.m. to pray for Stoltzfoos' safe return.