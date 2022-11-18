Man Discovers Rare Medieval Wedding Ring Worth an Estimated $47,000 While Using His Metal Detector

When David Board first found a small gold ring with his metal detector near Dorset, England, he didn't think much of it.

Board, 69, had received permission to search a pasture field and as the day came to a close, his detector found something, according to a statement from Mayfair Auctioneers Noonans, who will be auctioning off the ring later this month.

Five inches underground, he discovered the ring and popped it in his pocket. Soon he realized it was very special.

"It was once I got home and washed it off that we realized it was a lot better than we thought," he said in an interview with CNN.

noonans

Board took up metal detecting in 2019 after a stint in the 1970s produced no real findings.

But after returning to his metal detector almost 50 years later, he found himself quite a treasure. The ring, now known as "The Lady Brook Medieval" diamond ring, will be offered byNoonans and it's estimated to fetch £30,000 - £40,000 ($35,500 - $47,300).

The ring was taken to the British Museum and it was confirmed that it was Medieval in date and a very rare example of jewelry from that time period, according to the statement from Noonans.

noonans

"This ring is in almost perfect condition and has an inverted diamond set into the raised bezel so that it comes to a point," said Nigel Mills, Consultant for Coins and Antiquities at Noonans. "The hoop is composed of two neatly entwined bands symbolizing the union of the couple."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He continued: "Inside the band is an inscription in French 'ieo vos tien foi tenes le moy' (translated as I hold your faith, hold mine)."

Board told Noonans he's hoping to use his share of the money to help his partner's daughter set up a mortgage.