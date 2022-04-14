Man with 124 Pet Snakes — Including 14-Foot-Long Burmese Python — Died of Snake Bite, Autopsy Finds
A man in Maryland who was found dead in his home with more than 100 pet snakes died as a result of "snake envenomation," an autopsy report confirms.
Officials with the Maryland State Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Wednesday that David Riston, 49, died as a result of a venomous snake bite. His death was ruled accidental, officials tell PEOPLE.
Police performed a wellness check on Jan. 19 after Riston's neighbor expressed concern that he had not seen Riston in about 24 hours, PEOPLE previously reported. After approaching the man's door, the neighbor saw that Riston had fallen to the floor.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that officers discovered Riston "lying on the floor and unconscious," but there were no apparent indicators of foul play.
As the officers continued into the house, "more than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes of different varieties were discovered in tanks situated on racks" inside Riston's home, authorities said.
Among the snakes was a 14-foot-long Burmese python — as well as venomous snakes that are illegal to have in Maryland, including cobras, black mambas and rattlesnakes, NBC News reported, citing authorities.
Animal control officers counted a total of 124 snakes at the home, according to NBC News.
"Our chief animal control officer said in his more than 30 years of experience, he had not encountered this kind of thing before," Charles County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jennifer Harris told reporters January.
"Nobody seemed to be aware that he was harboring snakes inside the home," she said.