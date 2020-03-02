22-Year-Old Man Wins $70M Jackpot After Buying Lotto Ticket at Grocery Store Where He Works

A 22-year-old from Canada made the purchase of a lifetime when he bought a winning lottery ticket netting him $70 million — and he already has plans on how he’ll spend it.

Gregory Mathieu, a now-former grocery store bagger from Québec City, found out he scored the winning ticket when Loto Québec held a drawing last Tuesday, according to CTV News.

The next morning, Mathieu drove to the supermarket where he worked, IGA Extra, and verified the ticket. According to a coworker, Mathieu — who was crying and shaking in his excitement — called his father to pick him up when he decided he was in no shape to drive.

“When there was nobody at the register I told her, the cashier, to check the ticket and she checked it and I couldn’t believe my eyes. And I still can’t believe it,” Mathieu told CTV.

“I went to sit down because I couldn’t talk or think,” he continued of the life-changing moment. “I called my mother and then I called my brother and then they came and joined me at the IGA and we went straight to my grandparents to take a breath.”

But Mathieu isn’t alone in the life-changing celebration — he announced he was giving $1 million each to seven members of his family.

His mother, Sandra Julien, called the family “close-knit” during a press conference on Friday. “We are a very close-knit family and I am thrilled that we are able to experience this life-changing moment together,” she said.

Mathieu said he plans on traveling and buying a new car to replace the one that is giving him problems.

The prize is the largest ever for the Canadian Province, according to Loto Québec.

“This is the first time in our history that a jackpot this large is won in Québec,” said Lynne Roiter, President and Chief Executive Officer of the organization. “Lotto Max is one of Quebecers’ favorite lotteries, producing a great many winners year after year. What’s more, this record jackpot coincides with Loto-Québec’s 50th anniversary.”