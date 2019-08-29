Man Wins $60 Million Lottery After Playing with the Same Numbers for More Than 20 Years

Image zoom Bon Truong Alberta Gaming, Liquor and cannabis

What would you do if you found out you won $60 million?

While many people would probably list things they could do or buy with that amount of cash, waiting several months to claim the prize might seem low on the list — but that’s exactly what one Canadian man did.

Bon Truong, an Edmonton, Alberta, resident, won the LOTTO MAX jackpot back in October of last year, but said that he was so overwhelmed that he just couldn’t claim the massive prize right away.

“I took the printout home and stared at the numbers and my ticket for hours that day. I could not believe it!” he said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation press release.

Truong’s lucky numbers were a combination of family birthdays and significant dates to him: 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20 and 30. He’s been playing with that combination for more than 20 years, and it finally paid off, according to CTV.

“I started to think about what this win would mean for my family,” Truong said. “I realized it’s going to change a lot of things and I wanted to make sure we were all ready and prepared for those changes.”

“So here we are, 10 months later!” he added. “We’re ready!”

Now that the wait is over, Truong said he’s come up with some things for his list, and it seems he’s struck a balance of practical and fun.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘I’m going to be able to pay off everything!’ and I was happy just to do that. We’re also going to buy a new home and put away for our future,” he said.

But after “those big, main things,” Truong said he’d like to take his family on a nice vacation.

“I’m not sure where just yet; I think we’ll try to go everywhere!” he said.

WLCL said that Truong’s prize is now tied for the largest LOTTO MAX in Alberta, ever. The $60 million jackpot was previously won by a couple back in September 2017.