Maryland Man Wins $40K Lottery Prize After Psychic Told Him His Late Father Wanted Him to Play

The 55-year-old man said his late father was "an avid Lottery player"

By
Published on December 29, 2022 01:37 PM
Photo: Maryland Lottery

A 55-year-old man won $40,000 in the Maryland Lottery and said he received a little help from his late father.

The Washington County resident — who goes by the pseudonym "Wezzie Brunswick" — won the prize on Nov. 18 with a Quick Pick ticket he purchased for that evening's Mega Millions drawing, the Maryland Lottery said in a news release.

Wezzie told the organization that he began playing Mega Millions and Powerball after a psychic told him that it was his late father's wish that he do so more than two years ago.

"My dad was an avid Lottery player," the man said in a press release.

But Wezzie was an avid scratch-off player before meeting the psychic and even won $50,000 in 2017.

Initially, the psychic told Wezzie that his father wanted him to play specific numbers that signified important dates, like birthdays, per the news release. However, Wezzie was unsuccessful with the numbers his father "sent down."

So when he purchased a ticket for the Nov. 18 Mega Millions drawing, Wezzie opted for random numbers — and most of them hit.

He matched the Mega Ball, in addition to four of the five numbers selected that evening, the Maryland Lottery said.

Wezzie purchased his winning Mega Million ticket at the Corner Store on Potomac Street in Brunswick, per Wednesday's release.

Now, he is considering putting some of his winnings toward his passion for building cars, something he has enjoyed as a hobby for more than 30 years.

That said, Wezzie plans to put most of the prize money aside in hopes of a better future for himself and his loved ones, according to the Maryland Lottery.

"We are at the point in our lives where the kids' student loans have been paid off, and we no longer have a mortgage," he explained.

