A man who lost his wife and two great-grandchildren in the Carr fire last Thursday is recalling their final, heartbreaking phone call.

Ed Bledsoe, of Shasta County, California, told CNN that he left his home to go to the doctor, unaware that the fire was approaching their town. But while he was out, his wife, Melody Bledsoe, 70, called, saying that she could see the flames.

“I said ‘I’m on my way.’ So I just throwed down everything and took off,” he told the news outlet.

Ed — who also spoke to CBS News — rushed home to his wife and great-grandchildren, Emily Roberts, 4, and her brother, James Roberts, 5, CNN reported. Unable to get there by car due to congestion in the area, he ran by foot.

Melody’s great-granddaughter, Shelly Hoskison, told KNTV that Melody didn’t have a car at the time and couldn’t get out safely. When Melody tried the police, the line reportedly went dead.

Emily, Melody, and James Bledsoe GoFundMe

But Ed was able to make one last phone call to his family who were stuck inside.

“He just kept saying ‘Grandpa, come and get me,’ ” Ed told CNN. ” ‘The fire’s coming in the back door. C’mon Grandpa.’ I said ‘I’m right down the road.’ ”

His four-year-old granddaughter also said, ” ‘I love you,’ Emily says, ‘I love you, Grandpa.’ Grandma said ‘I love you, Grandpa …’ Junior said, ‘I love you … come and get us … come and get us …’ I said ‘I’m on my way … ‘ He talked until he died.”

When Ed tried to call them back, he couldn’t get through.

“I tried to call them back and it just went to nothing,” he said, crying. “Poor babies and my wife.”

Ed told CBS Sacramento that “I would’ve died right there with them. They’re that important to me.”

According to CNN, six people have been killed in the fire, as of Sunday night, and seven people were still missing.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said that only 17 percent of the fire — which has spread over 95,000 acres — has been contained.