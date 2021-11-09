Man Recalls Final Dinner with Parents Before They Died in Surfside Condo Collapse: 'See You Tomorrow'

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at this week's episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Sergio recalls visiting his mom and dad hours before the tragic incident — and waking up to realize what had happened.



"That night we had a great dinner. My mom cooked one of my favorite desserts," Sergio tearfully tells host Gloria Estefan of his last night with his parents, Antonio and Gladys Lozano.



Around 9:45 p.m. that night, Sergio said his goodbyes, giving his mom a "kiss and a hug" and walking over to his father's recliner to kiss him on the head.



"I'll see you tomorrow," he recalls telling his mother and father that night. "Then I left."



After going to bed that night, Sergio says he woke up at 1:20 a.m., and immediately knew that something was wrong.



"We hear our doors shake," he says. "We thought it was a tornado."