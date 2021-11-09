Man Recalls Final Dinner with Parents Before They Died in Surfside Condo Collapse: 'See You Tomorrow'
Sergio Lozano opens up about his final moments with his parents in PEOPLE's exclusive first look at this week's episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Sergio Lozano will always remember the final moments he shared with his parents, who lost their lives in the devastating Surfside, Florida condo collapse this June.
In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at this week's episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Sergio recalls visiting his mom and dad hours before the tragic incident — and waking up to realize what had happened.
"That night we had a great dinner. My mom cooked one of my favorite desserts," Sergio tearfully tells host Gloria Estefan of his last night with his parents, Antonio and Gladys Lozano.
Around 9:45 p.m. that night, Sergio said his goodbyes, giving his mom a "kiss and a hug" and walking over to his father's recliner to kiss him on the head.
"I'll see you tomorrow," he recalls telling his mother and father that night. "Then I left."
After going to bed that night, Sergio says he woke up at 1:20 a.m., and immediately knew that something was wrong.
"We hear our doors shake," he says. "We thought it was a tornado."
However, when he went to look outside, Sergio, who lived nearby his parents' apartment, remembers saying to his wife, "'Oh my god, the building isn't there.' "
"My wife starts screaming, 'What do you mean? What do you mean?' " he says.
"My parents' apartment's not there," he recalls saying.
In this week's new episode, which premieres on Thursday at 12 pm ET on Facebook Watch, the Estefan family pays tribute to all of the people impacted by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South.
"As neighbors, the Estefans watched in horror as only 35 people were rescued from the rubble," reads a press release. "In this powerful episode, the family pays tribute to the lives that were forever changed with stories of grief, survival, and love."
The Surfside condo fell in the early morning hours of June 24. Though the cause of the collapse remains unclear, Surfside Vice Mayor Tina Paul previously told The Washington Post that the building had passed inspection just a day before the collapse, in which 98 people died.
Antonio and Gladys Lozano, who had two sons, would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in July, the Miami Herald previously reported.
"They were such beautiful people," their nephew Phil Ferro, the chief meteorologist of Fox affiliate WSVN, wrote in a tribute at the time.
This week's episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans premieres Thursday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch.
