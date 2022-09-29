Man Who Tried to Drain Pool During Hurricane Ian Is Among Deaths Confirmed as Toll Continues to Rise

A 72-year-old man who attempted to drain his pool in the middle of Hurricane Ian has died, along with a 38-year-old man who hydroplaned during the storm

Published on September 29, 2022 08:16 PM
In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

The death toll continues to rise since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

A 72-year-old man from Deltona died after going outside to drain his pool, the Volusia County Sheriff's Department said in a release Thursday morning.

Authorities believe he put a hose down a canal that was 30 feet wide in an attempt to drain the pool. The canal had "a steep decline into the water [that] was extremely soft and slippery due to the heavy rain," VCSD said.

His wife told police he "disappeared" after he went outside.

A collapsed building near flooded river aftermath of hurricane in Punta Gorda district of Florida, United States on September 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph), down slightly from 155 mph (249 kph) winds recorded just hours earlier. US authorities warned earlier on Wednesday that Ian is slated to bring mass devastation to parts of Florida as it barreled toward the southeastern state. At least 2.5 million Floridians are currently under some type of evacuation order as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified into a major hurricane. Hurricane Ian is slated to bring mass devastation to parts of Florida as it barrels toward the southeastern state with winds nearing Category 5 status.
Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty

"While searching for him, deputies found his flashlight, then spotted the victim unresponsive in a canal behind the home," VCSD said. "Several deputies pulled the victim from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the victim could not be revived. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital."

A Lake County man also died when his car hydroplaned during the Category 4 storm, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said, per The Tampa Bay Times.

The FDLE did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A man walks through debris on a street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 29, 2022. - Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the "extremely dangerous" hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers.
RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty

While six deaths were reported in Charlotte County, officials there said, per the publication, that they could not confirm an exact number.

"I can confirm that there have been deaths," said spokesman Christopher Hall, "but I cannot confirm how many or even what were the causes of those deaths."

Lee County officials have confirmed five other deaths, according to The Times.

Two deaths are also reportedly being investigated in Sarasota County but have not been confirmed. County spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez told The Times that details are in the early stages.

CNN reports that 15 people have died, though the death toll remains uncertain.

RELATED VIDEO: Hurricane Ian Flood Waters Leave Fla. Driver Stranded See Rescue Workers Pull Woman from Her Car

Sharing an update during a press briefing Thursday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis said, "The impacts of this storm are historic, and the damage that was done has been historic."

He did not state a death toll, but addressed the Lee County Sheriff's previous comments that it was in the hundreds.

"None of that is confirmed. I think what that is, is there were 911 calls for people saying, 'Hey, the water is rising in my home, I'm going to go up in the attic but I'm really worried," DeSantis said in the update captured by Fox Business. "Of course, those folks are now going to be checked on, and I think you'll have more clarity about that in the next day or so as they're able to go to those locations to determine whether people need services or are able to be rescued."

He added that the FDLE will investigate two "unconfirmed" deaths to determine if they're connected to Hurricane Ian.

The storm came ashore as an "extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" with sustained winds of 150 mph shortly after 3 p.m. local time near Cayo Costa on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

More than 2.5 million Floridians lost power.

