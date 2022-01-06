Man Who Died at Subway Station Honored for Being a 'Loving' Dad to Son, 4

Christopher De La Cruz died on Sunday morning while trying to hop over a turnstile at the Forest Hills-71st Ave subway station in Queens

The family of a 28-year-old father who died while trying to jump over a turnstile at a New York City subway station is remembering him as a "vibrant" and "loving" person.

Christopher De La Cruz died on Sunday morning while trying to hop over a turnstile at the Forest Hills-71st Ave subway station in Queens, the New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. He was declared dead at the scene.

Footage of the incident published by local news outlets showed De La Cruz attempting to jump the barrier at least four times before slipping and falling face-first toward the ground. The medical examiner is determining his cause of the death, an NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

"Chris was a vibrant, loving, free-spirited character. He was a son, a father, a friend, and my brother," Brian Da La Cruz wrote on a GoFundMe page, which was set up to create a college fund for Christopher's 4-year-son Neithyn. "In the wake of his death I have been reminded why I have been so lucky to have been his brother. He was the kindest soul."

"He was loved by so many people and impacted everybody that he came across," Brian continued, adding that his brother's death came as a "shock" to the family.

The campaign has raised more than $17,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

On the page, Brian remembered the bond his brother and nephew had with each other.

"If there was one thing in this world that my brother wanted to be remembered for, it was his love for his son," he wrote.

"Anyone who has ever spoken to Chris, for even a brief moment has probably seen my nephews [sic] face or heard about the love my brother had for him," Brian continued.

A photograph posted on the page shows De La Cruz and Neithyn at a merry-go-round.

"There's never really words to describe the loss, especially as his brother," Brian told the New York Daily News. "There's nobody to replace him or his love of his son. It really seemed like things were looking up and unfortunately this happened."

Neithyn's mother also paid tribute to De La Cruz in a message posted to the campaign page.