The commuter boarded the bus with his reptile wrapped around his neck and mouth

Man Uses Live Snake as Mask on Bus: ‘No One Batted an Eyelid’

A U.K. commuter sported an unconventional mask when riding a bus this week from Swinton to Manchester.

According to the BBC, a man boarded a bus on Monday wearing a snake over his mouth in place of a face mask in an effort to take precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The man had the tan and black reptile wrapped around his neck and placed over his mouth as he sat in the window seat of the local bus, photos show.

One passenger told the BBC that she thought the commuter was wearing "a funky mask" until she noticed the mask was actually alive and slithering through the handrails.

"No one batted an eyelid," the eyewitness said, adding that she found the experience to be "really funny."

The passenger also noted that the snake did not seem to be bothering anyone on the bus.

After the incident, authorities in Greater Manchester confirmed that snakes are not a viable choice for a face mask.

According to U.K. transportation guidelines, all people over the age of 11 are required to wear a face covering when using public transportation.

"Government guidance clearly states that this needn't be a surgical mask, and that passengers can make their own or wear something suitable, such as a scarf or bandana," a transportation spokesperson told BBC.

While a snake may be big enough to cover a person's mouth, transportation authorities do not find the animal to be an effective covering.

"While there is a small degree of interpretation that can be applied to this, we do not believe it extends to the use of snakeskin — especially when still attached to the snake," the spokesperson added.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been nearly 380,000 cases of the coronavirus in the U.K. and at least 41,684 deaths, according to data from the New York Times.