Mass. Man Uses 'Intuition' Buying 6 Lottery Tickets with Same Numbers — And Multiplies $25K Prize

A Massachusetts man followed his "intuition" to play the same numbers six times in the state's lottery game "Lucky For Life" — and now he's a six-time winner.

Raymond Roberts Sr., a veteran from Fall River, won his big prize — $25,000 a year for life — for each of his winning tickets after matching the first five numbers in the drawing that took place Dec. 14, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

His winning combination was a mix of anniversary dates and birthdays he had been using for more than twenty years, he told the agency.

When Roberts Sr. claimed his prize Dec. 15 at the lottery headquarters in Dorchester, he chose the $390,000 cash option on five of his prizes, for a pretax total of $1,950,000.

He decided to take the annuity option on his last prize, so Roberts Sr. will receive at least 20 annual payments of $25,000 before taxes.

He plans to buy a motorcycle with a portion of his prize, he said.

Roberts Sr. purchased the winning tickets at Royal Liquors in Fall River. The business will receive $30,000 in bonuses, which amounts to $5,000 each, for selling the tickets.

Each "Lucky For Life" ticket costs $2.

The odds of winning the $25,000 per year for life prize is 1 in 1,813,028, according to the rules of the game.