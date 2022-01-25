A retired Army master sergeant played the numbers he found in a fortune cookie at a North Carolina restaurant and hit the jackpot

N.C. Man Uses His Fortune Cookie Numbers 'On a Whim' to Win $4M Mega Millions Lottery

A man in North Carolina is $4 million richer after using the numbers he found in a fortune cookie to play the lottery.

Gabriel Fierro of Cornelius, N.C., played a $4 Multiplier Mega Millions ticket and won last Tuesday's drawing for a total of $4M in winnings, according to a blog post on the North Carolina Education Lottery's website.

"I don't usually play my fortune cookie numbers but I tried them on a whim," Fierro, 60, said.

The retired master sergeant — who spent 32 years with the Army and retired as a disabled combat veteran after spending time in Iraq — said the fortune cookie came from the Red Bowl restaurant in Charlotte where he regularly eats with his wife.

Fierro played Mega Millions last week, buying a $3 ticket using Online Play and adding $1 to make it a Megaplier ticket, which would multiply any win.

He matched all five white balls to win $1 million, which was then quadrupled to $4 million thanks to his Megaplier.

The N.C. Education Lottery blog post noted that the $4 million prize is the largest win in the history of Online Play in the state.

"I got an email in the morning and I just stared at it dumbfounded," Fierro said. "I took it and showed it to my wife and she thought it was an April Fool's joke or maybe a scam."

But when they realized their winnings were legitimate, the pair naturally began celebrating. "We started running around the house screaming like a bunch of banshees," Fierro said.

When Fierro arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize, his net total after federal and state tax withholdings was $2,840,401.

He said that while he planned to invest most of his winnings, he would still set aside some cash to celebrate.