Man Uses Bud Light to Help Save His Home from California Wildfire: 'I Didn't Have Any Water'

A man was able to help save his home from one of the many wildfires raging across California thanks to some quick thinking and a case of Bud Light.

Chad Little and his family were preparing to evacuate from their Vacaville residence last Wednesday when he decided to use his drink of choice as a last-ditch attempt to stop the LNU Lightning Complex Fire from destroying his property, KCRA reported.

Little — who had lost his home in an attic fire five years ago and is in the process of rebuilding it again — told the outlet he initially tried using water from a hose, but realized that his utilities had been shut off when the surrounding flames quickly approached his workshop.

“I didn’t have any water,” he recalled. “I had one barrel with a little bit of water in it and I tried using that, but it didn’t work."

That's when Little said he reached for the only other liquid he had left: a 30-pack of Bud Light.

Using a nail he had found to puncture the cans, Little said he began "shaking it up, popping it and spraying them, throwing them down and grabbing another one" to help dose the fire.

Eventually, firefighters arrived on scene and was able to put out the blaze, which had spread to Little's carport, The Mercury News reported.

Little said his cars were all damaged in the fire, but his house was left untouched by the flames.

"My buddies all tease me about drinking water beer, and I say, ‘Hey, saved my shop,' " he told KCRA.

On Monday, Bud Light tweeted a response to Little's harrowing story, writing, "Adding 'part time firefighter' to our resume."

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire is the second-largest blaze in California history, burning over 357,046 acres of land acres across five counties, according to CalFire. The department reports that the fire has killed five people and destroyed 978 structures since it was ignited on Aug. 17.