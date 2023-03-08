Man, 81, Survived Being Trapped in Calif. Snowstorm by Eating Snow and Croissants for a Week: 'A Miracle'

Jerry Alan Jouret had been missing since Feb. 24 until he was found on March 2 in his Ford Escape after being trapped in a snowstorm

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 07:12 PM
81-Year-old Man Trapped in Snowstorm
Photo: Inyo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

An 81-year-old man who went missing for nearly a week was found alive and well in his car after being trapped in one of California's recent snowstorms.

According to the Inyo County Sheriff's Office, the man was found on March 2 after a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew spotted him waving his arm from his car, which was buried under snow.

"When the crew made their way closer for inspection, a window was lowered and a person began waving from inside the vehicle," the sheriff's said in their statement, shared on Saturday.

The man was identified as Jerry Alan Jouret by CBS affiliate KTVN.

Jouret had been reported missing since Feb. 24, when he was last heard from before making a trip from Big Pine, California, to Gardnerville, Nevada, an approximately 170-mile drive.

Jouret was discharged from the hospital later that day, the sheriff's office said.

"I just really believe it was a miracle," his brother, Joe Jouret, told Patch.

"[The pilot] was about out of gas," he continued, recalling when his brother was found. "But he looked down and he saw what looked like a rock as he looked down. He had another man with him in the helicopter…and as they looked down there, it was [my brother's] car. He was almost buried in snow, but not quite. He took his hand out of the window and waved it."

Jouret survived the ordeal by eating snow and croissants, the outlet said.

Photographs shared by the sheriff's office showed piles of snow covering much of the area along Death Valley Road where Jouret was found.

RELATED VIDEO: Father Loses Both Legs After He Throws Body Across Family to Save Them in Snow Blower Accident

The sheriff described the location as a "rough road running south of the 168 and leading into Death Valley National Park."

"He was smiling all the way back to the airport," Joe Jouret told Patch of his brother. "He was happy to get out of that situation."

Related Articles
Mt. San Gorgonio reflects its snowy peaks in the San Jacinto River along Nuevo Road in Nuevo City. The Riverside County Flood Control is pursuing plans to allow a housing development in the adjacent agriculture fields and flood plain in Nuevo City. Conservationists fear that adding track homes along the San Jacinto River will destroy endangered species. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Teens 'Convinced' They Were 'Going to Die' While They Were Lost in California Snowstorm for Days
David Alan Floyd
Calif. Man with History of Domestic Violence Accused of Killing Former Partner, Another Man: Police
California Dog Reunited With Family After 19 Days in Big Bear Snowstorm
Missing Dog Survives Snowstorm and 19 Days Away from Home Before Reuniting with Her Family
MCSO BODY CAM SHOWS THE INTENSE MOMENTS DEPUTIES FOUND SUBMERGED VEHICLE AFTER CELL PHONE S.O.S SIGNAL ALERTED 911 DISPATCHERS
Fla. Man Trapped Inside Submerged Car Saved by Deputies Tracking Phone Distress Signal — Watch
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpJF3mDOub1/?hl=en kelis's profile picture kelis Verified My plan was to take the kids to the snow , but we almost fell off a cliff ! So make the best of what ya got , n always be prepared lol #bigbear #blizzard #snowstorm #rescue #fashion #grateful 1d
Kelis Details How Her Car 'Almost Fell off a Cliff' During a Calif. Blizzard with Her Kids
Deborah Lee Atrops
Oregon Man Arrested 35 Years After Estranged Wife Found Dead in Trunk of Car
Joshua JJ Rowland missing toddler found
Fla. Boy, 2, Who Wandered Away from Home Is Found Safe After Intense Search: 'Miracles Do Happen'
Maine Warden Service found missing Kimberly Pushard and Angela Bussell near Nicatous Lake in Hancock County
2 Women Found Alive in Remote, Snow-Covered Jeep After Getting Lost for 5 Days
Man and His Dog Found Dead in Gorge After Apparent Fall During Hike in Scotland
Man and His Dog Who Went Missing While Hiking in Scotland Are Found Dead in Gorge, Officials Say
Man Killed on Wedding Day Joe Melgoza
2 Brothers Beat California Groom to Death at His Wedding Reception After Crashing the Celebration
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ffk7m3-help-family hed: Honor student offered two boys a lift to get them out of the snow, then they allegedly killed him
Honors Student, 17, Killed After Offering Teenagers a Ride: 'Thought He Was Doing the Right Thing'
Amber-Leah Valentine and Jon Imes, Ariz. Parents Hid Dead Body of 16-Year-Old Son After Claiming He Ran Away: Police
Arizona Parents Hid Dead Body of 16-Year-Old Son After Claiming He Ran Away: Police
Susana Morales
Ga. Police Officer Arrested After Naked Body of Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found in Woods
Kara Robinson
All About Kara Robinson, Whose Daring Escape from Captivity Led to Her Predator's Capture
Ruth Woroniecki
Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet on Calif. Mountain Walked to Safety Holding Her Broken Neck in Place
Tomales Bay, aerial view, Northern California
Kayaker, 39, Found Dead Days After He Went Missing While Crabbing in Calif. Bay with Friends