Man Survives Survives with Non-Life Threatening Injuries After Being Swept Over Niagara Falls

A tragedy was avoided at Niagara Falls this week, with a man surviving after being swept over Horseshoe Falls.

Niagara Parks Police on the Canadian side of the border confirmed to WGRZ that they were alerted to the popular tourist location at 4 a.m. local time and found the man “in crisis” at the brink of the falls.

According to the police, the man was seen climbing the retaining wall and then jumping into the river, where he was then swept over Horseshoe Falls, Buffalo News reported.

Police immediately began searching for the man, who was discovered sitting on the rocks at the water’s edge below the Journey Behind the Falls observation platform, WGRZ. He was subsequently taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.

Officials did not release the man’s name, due to privacy laws.

According to Ontario’s Niagara Parks, the Canadian Horseshoe Falls drops an average of 188 feet into the Lower Niagara River. The crest line of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls is about 2,200 feet wide, while the plunge pool beneath the falls is 100 feet deep.

The rapids above the falls reach a maximum speed of 25 mph, while the fastest speeds — 68 mph — occur at the falls themselves.

The first incident of someone surviving a plunge over the Horseshoe falls occurred on July 9, 1960, when 7-year-old Roger Woodward of Niagara Falls, New York, lived after a boating accident on the upper Niagara River.

Woodward was protected only by a lifevest. His 17-year-old sister, Deanne, was rescued at the brink of the falls. His family friend James Honeycutt, who was piloting the boat, did not survive.

Seven months after surviving the plunge, Woodward returned to the falls to be honored by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller in February 1961, according to Buffalo News.