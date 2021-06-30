Nemanja Spasojevic was searching for crabs at Gray Whale Cove State Beach when he felt a sharp pain and then a push

Man Survives Great White Shark Attack in Northern California: 'I'm Probably the Luckiest Guy in the World'

Nemanja Spasojevic had swam along the beaches of San Mateo County on numerous occasions without incident — until over the weekend, when he was bitten by a Great White Shark.

The San Francisco resident, 38, was searching for crabs at Gray Whale Cove State Beach when he felt a sharp pain and then a push.

"It felt very quick, almost like a mosquito bite," he described to KPIX. When he looked down, he was face-to-face with the shark that had just sunk its teeth into his leg.

Spasojevic made his way back to the beach where, limping and bleeding through his wet suit, he called out to a nearby fisherman.

"I yelled at the fisherman, 'Hey! Help! Shark attack!'" he told the news station. "It took some time to get his attention, but once he saw me I just kind of dropped onto the sand."

Luckily, Spasojevic did not suffer serious injuries, though the bite did leave 10 puncture wounds in his leg. He also still has a slight limp from the incident.

Gray Whale Cove Gray Whale Cove State Beach | Credit: Cal Fire CZU

While the situation was scary, Spasojevic told KNTV that he felt fortunate the shark wasn't as aggressive as it could have been.

"He didn't thrash my leg. Gentle bite, let go," he said, adding: 'If it was not gentle, I wouldn't be here standing."

After being treated at San Francisco General Hospital, Spasojevic was able to go home to recover.

"I['m] probably the luckiest guy in the world, to get hit by a great white and walk out of the hospital the same day," he said.

David Ebert, program director for the Pacific Shark Research Center, told KNTV that sharks are not in the water searching for humans to eat, and that in this case, the creature likely mistook the man for a seal.