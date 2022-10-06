Man Comes Back from Deployment to Surprise Pregnant Wife Before Birth of Their First Child: 'No Words'

Harold Leroy Rahming, a member of the U.S. Army National Guard, surprised his wife Cara when he returned home early from deployment in time for their son's birth

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 05:39 PM

Cara Rahming got the surprise of a lifetime from her husband last month.

Just one day before they welcomed their first child via cesarean section, she learned that her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, came home early from his deployment in Iraq with the U.S. Army National Guard so that he could be there for the big moment.

"Harold had been planning for weeks to surprise his wife by returning sooner than his original mid-October homecoming," Advocate Health Care wrote in a post on Facebook that included photos from the happy reunion.

"With the help of family, friends, and Cara's care team at [Advocate Christ Medical Center], Harold made it just in time to surprise his wife in her hospital room," they added.

National Guard Officer Surprises Pregnant Wife
Cara Rahming and Harold Rahming. Advocate Health Care

The hospital said Cara found out she would need to deliver her son early when the baby's heart rate started to slow, and her care team had to induce her.

Though Cara didn't know it, Harold, a U.S. Army captain and physician, had already returned home and was waiting for the perfect moment to surprise her. That moment finally came when Cara took a restroom break in the hospital on Sept. 17.

"I rallied up the nurses, and everybody was on board to surprise her, and we just waited till she came out," Harold told Good Morning America.

When Cara emerged from the restroom, she told the outlet she had no idea why so many people were filming her.

"I saw multiple nurses with their phones out," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Wait, why are they recording me coming out of the restroom?'"

"Then I see him to the left in his full military uniform. And there's like no words to express that," Cara said of seeing her husband for the first time in three months. "Because I didn't know he was coming home. I just knew I was in the hospital, I was being induced and there was a baby coming soon. And there was a lot of emotions to process, but I know the definite emotion I felt once I saw him was joy."

The next day, Cara and Harold welcomed their son, Harold Leroy Rahming II, who is doing well.

"He has a really, really sweet spirit. You can see like, just the softness in his spirit and the gentleness," Cara told GMA. "You'll see him smiling and wanting to play with you."

Related Articles
AA plane
Woman Welcomes Baby Mid-Flight Weeks Before Due Date — and Birth Certificate Says He Was Born 'In the Air'
Charles Johnson is raising his two boys solo after wife Kira died during childbirth and is raising awareness of the issue.
Husband of Woman Who Died After C-Section Speaks About Black Maternal Health While Raising His Boys Alone
Jameson Reeder Jr,Boy bitten by bull shark speaks out about attack for 1st time
11-Year-Old Boy Says He's 'Happy to Be Alive' After Losing Part of His Leg Due to Bull Shark Attack
Psychic Medium and 'Meet the Frasers' Stars Matt and Alexa Fraser Welcome Their Baby Boy
'Meet the Frasers' Stars Matt and Alexa Fraser Welcome First Baby, Son Royce Matthew
Jazmin Kirkland
Mom of 3 Says Youngest 'Didn't Recognize Me' When She Reunited with Kids After Lengthy COVID Battle
New Mom Suffered Heart Attack Near Baby in NICU. It Shook Her Fiancé: 'Do You Want to Get Married Tomorrow?' I'd like images 10, 12, 14, 2, 3, 4, 5 (see the file names) from here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/0kaoru942e/files  Permission form is attached.  Photos Credit needs to be this: Deneen Bryan of Capturing Hope Photography
Mom, 29, Suffered Cardiac Event Near Her Newborn in NICU. It Shook Her Fiancé: 'Want to Get Married Tomorrow?'
Marvin Frink, army vet, invited other vets to come to his farm to learn about agriculture and the healing benefits of farming. Photographed at Briarwood Cattle Farm, in Red Springs, NC on 5/21/22 by Kennedi Carter, @internetbby
How a Herd of Cattle Helped an Iraq War Veteran with PTSD Find Healing: 'Animals Gave Me a Second Chance'
Soldier Who’s Been Deployed for Over a Year Surprises Sister at College Graduation
Soldier Comes Back from Deployment and Surprises Sister at Her College Graduation — See the Emotional Reunion
Rowena Salas
Mom Meets Baby Son 3 Months After Giving Birth While She Battled COVID Following Husband's Death
courtesy of Amanda Caston
27-Year-Old Twin Sisters Give Birth to Sons — Including a Set of Twins! – On the Same Day
ICU Nurse That Treated New Mom Who Died from COVID Gathers Supplies for Her Baby’s Nursery
After a New Mom Dies of COVID, Her ICU Nurse Gathers Supplies for Baby's Nursery
Talon Fiedler, 10, center, with his sister Nadia Fiedler, 16, his parents Derrick Fielder, Ashly Fiedler, and allys and Sophia Shipp, 10 and Thomas Shipp, 6, and Bridget Sharpe on May 21, 2022 in Sahuarita, Arizona.
How a Military Family Was Made Stronger by Their Trans Child: He Taught Us to 'Stand Up for Our Principles'
James Wakefield McCord, Meredith “Bo” with Mary Clark McCord
Couple Welcomes Son via Surrogate Just 3 Days Before Wife Gives Birth to Daughter: 'We Were All Crying'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend day two of the Invictus Games 2020
Why Prince Harry 'Promised' Himself He'd Be Out of the Army 'Before Having a Wife and Kids'
angel love Davis
'Basketball Wives' ' Angel Love Davis Reveals She Welcomed Son at 28 Weeks After 2 Months in Hospital
Ashley Graham
Celebrities Who've Had Home Births