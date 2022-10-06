Cara Rahming got the surprise of a lifetime from her husband last month.

Just one day before they welcomed their first child via cesarean section, she learned that her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, came home early from his deployment in Iraq with the U.S. Army National Guard so that he could be there for the big moment.

"Harold had been planning for weeks to surprise his wife by returning sooner than his original mid-October homecoming," Advocate Health Care wrote in a post on Facebook that included photos from the happy reunion.

"With the help of family, friends, and Cara's care team at [Advocate Christ Medical Center], Harold made it just in time to surprise his wife in her hospital room," they added.

Cara Rahming and Harold Rahming. Advocate Health Care

The hospital said Cara found out she would need to deliver her son early when the baby's heart rate started to slow, and her care team had to induce her.

Though Cara didn't know it, Harold, a U.S. Army captain and physician, had already returned home and was waiting for the perfect moment to surprise her. That moment finally came when Cara took a restroom break in the hospital on Sept. 17.

"I rallied up the nurses, and everybody was on board to surprise her, and we just waited till she came out," Harold told Good Morning America.

When Cara emerged from the restroom, she told the outlet she had no idea why so many people were filming her.

"I saw multiple nurses with their phones out," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Wait, why are they recording me coming out of the restroom?'"

"Then I see him to the left in his full military uniform. And there's like no words to express that," Cara said of seeing her husband for the first time in three months. "Because I didn't know he was coming home. I just knew I was in the hospital, I was being induced and there was a baby coming soon. And there was a lot of emotions to process, but I know the definite emotion I felt once I saw him was joy."

The next day, Cara and Harold welcomed their son, Harold Leroy Rahming II, who is doing well.

"He has a really, really sweet spirit. You can see like, just the softness in his spirit and the gentleness," Cara told GMA. "You'll see him smiling and wanting to play with you."