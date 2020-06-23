Man Who Spent Year in Jail on False Charges Rescues Officer from Burning Car

“No matter what other people have done to me, or other officers, I thought, ‘This guy deserves to make it home safely to his family,'" Daylan McLee said

When Daylan McLee saw a law enforcement officer trapped in a crashed police cruiser about to go up in flames, he wasn’t thinking about the police brutality protests that have gripped the nation, or even the year he spent in jail following a wrongful arrest.

What McLee, 31, did see was a person who needed help.

“There is value in every human life. We are all children of God and I can’t imagine just watching anyone burn,” he told the Associated Press. “No matter what other people have done to me, or other officers, I thought, ‘This guy deserves to make it home safely to his family.’”

McLee was at his father’s house in Uniontown, Pennsylvania on Sunday when the crash occurred just outside of the home, pinning Officer Jay Hanley behind a door that would not open, ABC News reported.

McLee quickly headed to the scene and pulled Hanley out of the burning vehicle, and to safety across the street with the help of another officer, according to ABC affiliate WTAE. Hanley was transported to a hospital in West Virginia, where he underwent surgery for a leg injury.

“Daylan actually said, ‘I’m not going to let him die,’” Uniontown Police Lt. Thomas Kolencik told the outlet. “We are so thankful that Daylan was in the area at the time. It could have been a lot worse.”

McLee, who has a 13-year-old son, told the AP he later realized that he’d actually met Hanley before, and that he appreciated the way the officer frequently said hello and spoke to people.

The moment when the two men’s lives fatefully crossed paths came after several years of pain for McLee, spurred in part by law enforcement officials who wronged him.

In 2016, McLee was arrested and spent a year in jail awaiting trial before he was acquitted by a jury who reviewed video footage of his arrest, according to the AP.

The incident occurred after McLee’s sister called him to pick her up from a bar because she’d been drinking and a fight had broken out. When McLee arrived, he reportedly disarmed a man with a gun and threw the weapon aside. As he left the scene, however, a trooper who claimed that McLee had twice pointed a weapon in his direction fired several shots at him, the AP reported.

The video footage viewed by the jury that ultimately acquitted him showed McLee disarm the gunman, discard the weapon and then leave, according to the AP.

In 2018, McLee reportedly filed a wrongful arrest lawsuit against four Pennsylvania State Police troopers, claiming they lied in a police report and falsified charges against him.

“Some people may think I look intimidating… and I can’t hate the trooper who shot at me for what he doesn’t know,” McLee said. “I don’t want to be called a hero. I just want to be known as an individual who is an upstanding man. No matter… what or where, just an upstanding person. And I hope [that trooper] sees this and knows he’s forgiven.”

Then, several months ago, McLee was arrested again and charged with fleeing and resisting arrest after he “ran from a porch gathering after officers in plain clothes and vests approached with guns drawn,” according to the outlet.

McLee claimed that the officers did not announce themselves, and once they did, he said he stopped running and put his hands behind his head. Still, McLee reportedly said he was kicked in the face by an officer during his arrest, resulting in a split lip. He has not entered a plea, but proclaims his innocence in those charges, his attorney Alec Wright tells PEOPLE.

Despite his history, McLee said he hopes that his heroic efforts can teach others the importance of forgiveness and acceptance.

“I just think this is a lesson that no matter what we’re going through with the police brutality or with the people brutality on police, whichever way it goes, this is the way things should be handled and this is the love we should give and help our community as civilians,” he told ABC News.

